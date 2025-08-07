The Chicago White Sox have hit their first skid of the second half of the season, losing their last three ballgames, and will try to avoid getting swept by the Seattle Mariners. Before this three-game losing streak, the White Sox were riding a three-game winning streak and had won four of their last five games.

Even though they have been playing well, the White Sox have had to deal with nagging injuries to some of their core players, like Miguel Vargas. Sadly, the White Sox had to place another one of their players on the injured list, with one of their top rookies being the latest name to join Vargas.

Chicago White Sox place one of their top rookies on the injured list

Ahead of the series finale with the Mariners, the White Sox made three more moves regarding their roster, announcing they have placed infielder Chase Meidroth on the injured list with a right thumb contusion. This move is retroactive to August 1st, and infielder Jacob Amaya will be taking Meidroth’s place on the 26-man roster. To make room for Amaya on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated reliever Gus Varland for assignment.

Meidroth has missed the past few games due to this injury and needed to go on the injured list as it was not getting better. In 84 games this season, Meidroth is hitting .252/.330/.319 for an OPS of .649.

Amaya’s second stint with the White Sox

The White Sox can’t seem to get away from Amaya, as this is his second stint with the team this season after being designated for assignment in May. Through 34 games with the White Sox, Amaya hit .097/.119/.113 for an OPS of .232. Spending most of his season at Charlotte after getting designated for assignment, hitting .291/.402/.464 for an OPS of .866.

Varland has spent most of his season down at Triple-A for the White Sox and has spent some time on the injured list while down there. In seven games for the Charlotte Knights this season, Varland has pitched to a 0-1 record with a 5.06 ERA.

