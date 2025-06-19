The Chicago White Sox have had to shift around their roster all season, as the reason for those changes has been injuries. Thankfully, the White Sox are the healthiest they have been this season, with Lenyn Sosa recently being activated off the injured list.

Right-hander Jonathan Cannon is the only White Sox regular on the injured list, and according to MLB.com, Cannon is supposed to begin a rehab assignment next week. The White Sox again made another tweak to their roster, as this time it thankfully does not have to deal with an injury.

The Chicago White Sox placed one recently acquired pitcher on the paternity list

Thankfully, this latest roster shuffle isn’t coming because of a player getting injured, but for a great reason, the birth of a new baby. The White Sox, according to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, have placed right-hander Adrian Houser on the paternity list, and have recalled left-hander Tyler Gilbert from Triple-A to take his place on the roster.

Gilbert had recently finished a rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights and was subsequently optioned back down to them to make room for the recently acquired right-hander Aaron Civale.

The White Sox signed Houser as a free agent after he had been released from the Texas Rangers organization back in May, where he had been pitching in the minor leagues with their Triple-A affiliate.

Houser could bring back a decent haul at next month’s Trade Deadline

Since joining the White Sox, Houser has been spectacular, as he has a 2-2 record with a 2.15 ERA in five starts (29.1 innings). Houser, a veteran of nine seasons, is pitching his best brand of baseball in his career, and he could help get the White Sox a decent prospect at next month’s July 31st Trade Deadline.

Contending teams will be in the market for middle-of-the-rotation arms with bullpen experience, which Houser has. Houser and Civale will garner interest from teams, and the only question will be, how much will a team give up for them?

The White Sox game yesterday was postponed due to rain and will be made up today as part of a doubleheader. Merkin reports that right-handers Sean Burk and Mike Vasil will be toeing the slab in each game today.

