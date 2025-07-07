The Chicago White Sox sit just one week from the Major League Baseball Draft, where they have the tenth pick, and eight days from the MLB All-Star Game. The White Sox had a few names who had a chance to be named an All-Star, but will only have Shane Smith represent them.

The White Sox close in on the All-Star break with five more wins (30-60) than they had at this same point in 2024, where they went 25-67. The White Sox are basically “meeting expectations” as most fans would see it, with the one caveat being their young nucleus of players.

Outside of that nucleus, the White Sox have a handful of players who are “filling spots” on the roster until other prospects are ready. One of those players who is “filling a spot” was placed on the injured list, with another player getting added to “fill his spot” on the roster.

The Chicago White Sox make a couple of roster moves ahead of the Blue Jays series

The White Sox will begin a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays tonight, who are riding an eight-game winning streak and hold a three-game lead over the New York Yankees for the American League East. Ahead of the series, the White Sox made two roster moves, announcing they have placed first baseman Ryan Noda on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain and recalled infielder Tristan Gray from Charlotte.

Noda (29) has been one of the White Sox’s worst players since being claimed from the Boston Red Sox in June. In 16 games since joining the White Sox, Noda has hit .088/.295/.176 for an OPS of .471.

As for Gray, he had been doing well in his time with Charlotte, hitting .280/.349/.493 for an OPS of .842 in 62 games. Gray has seen some time in the big leagues, but has not seen the same success he has had in the minors, as he’s a .152 hitter in 33 big league at-bats.

How will Gray be utilized, and why didn’t the White Sox call up Tim Elko?

Bringing Gray up is somewhat perplexing, as he does not play first base. Gray is primarily a middle infielder who can also play third base. Third base is likely where Gray will play, with Miguel Vargas moving over to first base.

With the White Sox needing a first baseman, a natural move would have been to call up first baseman Tim Elko, who has lit it up at Triple-A but struggled in his time in the big leagues. Even though Elko has struggled, he is a better option than Noda and has more upside than Gray. For now, however, the White Sox will utilize Gray off the bench and at third until Noda returns.

