Former Chicago White Sox manager earns second MLB opportunity

In the middle of his first year as manager, it’s hard to truly judge Will Venable. He is managing a Chicago White Sox franchise that wasn’t expected to win much in 2025. Still, it’s clear he has earned a much longer leash than former manager Pedro Grifol.

The White Sox have been searching for the right leader since Ozzie Guillen left in 2011. Since then, no manager has been with the South Siders for more than five seasons. Rick Renteria and Tony La Russa both led Chicago to the playoffs, but they never advanced past the ALDS.

When La Russa left the team due to medical reasons in 2022, Miguel Cairo was named the acting manager. He led the team to an 18-16 record, but ultimately left the franchise after the season.

He had been serving as the Washington Nationals bench coach since 2023. But with the franchise moving on from manager Davey Martinez, Cairo has once again gotten the call. The team named him their interim manager effective immediately, via ESPN.

“Miguel is well-respected in our organization and around baseball,” Nationals interim general manager Mike DeBartolo said in a statement. “A diligent worker and student of the game, he has a proven track record of showing strong leadership in a variety of situations, and I believe that his voice and energy will serve as a catalyst to our team and our fan base in the second half of the season.”

Former Chicago White Sox bench coach back in manager’s seat

Cairo played in MLB for 17 seasons from 1996-2012. Playing for nine different teams, the utility player hit .264 with 41 home runs, 394 RBI and 139 stolen bases. After retiring from playing 2012, Cairo stayed involved with baseball as a special assistant in the Cincinnati Reds’ front office.

After joining the New York Yankees in a player development role, Cairo came to the White Sox in 2020 as their bench coach. He served in that role until being named the active manager.

Now, Cairo’s MLB journey has led him to leading another franchise. The Nationals won the World Series back in 2019, but they haven’t been back to the playoffs since. Stuck in a 37-53 rut, Washington decided it was time for a change. Still filled with plenty of young talent, Cairo will now be tasked with righting the ship until the franchise figures out their long-term plans.

Cairo might be a forgotten figure in White Sox lore. But it was his work in Chicago that helped land him another MLB opportunity in Washington.

