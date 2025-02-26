Chicago White Sox manager lets loose who will be in the starting rotation for 2025

The Chicago White Sox are off to a terrible start this spring, dropping their first four games and only scoring 12 runs while being outscored by 24 runs.

This season, the White Sox have the potential to be worse than they were last season, given how they have been playing.

Even though the season may be tough to watch, there are glimmers of hope, with the Sox having their prospects on the verge of debuting and helping turn things around.

As spring training rolls on, manager Will Venable will make tough decisions on who will make the roster and who won’t.

Luckily, the new skipper already has his top three for his starting rotation all figured out, and will have to choose an Opening Day starter.

Chicago White Sox manager decides on the starting rotation

Even though the White Sox have played a handful of games, Venable already has his top three for the starting rotation picked out, according to MLB.com Scott Merkin reports that Martín Perez, Davis Martin, and Jonathan Cannon are the three names to fill those spots.

“As expected, Davis Martin, Martin Pérez, and Jonathan Cannon are set in the White Sox starting rotation, in no particular order, per manager Will Venable. Sean Burke and Bryse Wilson, two other prime starter candidates, both pitching today.”

All three are great choices for Venable, with Pérez having the most experience on the staff with 13 seasons in Major League Baseball. Cannon and Davis have less than three seasons in the big leagues but display impressive stuff that should help them this season.

Who will be the Opening Day starter?

Leveraging a guess, Pérez has the best chance to get the nod, given his experience and how great he was during the second half for the San Diego Padres last season. After being traded over from Pittsburg, Pérez made 10 starts for the Friars, in which he went 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in 52.0 innings. Pérez for this season, is projected to go 7-6 and have a 4.17 ERA in 136.0 innings.

Cannon has the best odds to be the White Sox’s number two guy behind Pérez, with having a decent rookie season, given how bad the White Sox were as a team and as an offense. In 21 starts, the 24-year-old had a 5-10 record with a 4.49 ERA in 124.1 innings.

The University of Georgia product has the potential to be a number two once he figures out how to attack hitters, and comes into this season looking to build on his success from last year. Baseball-Reference projects that Cannon will finish the 2025 season with a 6-8 record and a 4.16 ERA in 119.0 innings. I think Cannon has the potential to be a little better than these projections.

Martin would be a solid choice as the number three option, being somewhat of the “elder statesman” on the staff at 28 years old. In his first season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, Martin was not all that impressive. In 10 starts, the Texas Tech University product went 0-5 with a 4.32 ERA in only 50.0 innings of work.

Being two years removed from Tommy John’s surgery will help Martin gain more strength in his arm and be the pitcher the White Sox thought he could be. Martin did well in his first start of the spring, throwing two scoreless innings. The 6-2 right-hander also is knowledgeable about his arsenal stating:

“I don’t have an elite fastball compared to some guys in the league, so I wanna sink it, cut it, throw changeups and sliders to keep guys off balance. Those are my strengths and we’re going to attack hitters with my strengths.”

Having this mindset will help Martin be successful this season, and help build his confidence when he faces some of the elite hitters in the game.

Great choices for an Opening Day starter

Any of these guys are great choices for Venable to choose from and all should help lead the Sox to some success this season.

As I stated Pérez has the inside track to being named the Opening Day starter, but if Cannon and Martin have great performances this spring they could get an opportunity.

