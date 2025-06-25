The Chicago White Sox have one of the more exciting teams to watch in baseball, even though they are likely to be the worst team in the American League. Since the season is a wash, it makes sense that the White Sox are allowing their young guys to find their footing in the big leagues.

Those young guys are contributing alongside the players on last year’s roster, which saw so much despair after losing 121 games. It would make sense that after such a disastrous season, and with this season looking like another 100-loss year, those guys on last year’s roster would likely struggle.

One of those guys who struggled last season was Miguel Vargas, who came over to the White Sox as part of the three-team trade from last season, which saw Vargas come over from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the White Sox sending Michael Kopech to the Dodgers and Erik Fedde to the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas’ career has been a disappointment up to this point, but something appears to have changed in the 25-year-old third baseman.

The Chicago White Sox looked to have turned a corner with Vargas

Vargas up to this point in his career can be described in one word, terrible. Showing no real promise at the plate and is a below-average defender in the field. In four seasons, Vargas has hit below .200, having a career slash line of .198/.289/.355 for an OPS and OPS+ of .644 and 79. In 42 games after being traded to the White Sox last season, Vargas barely managed to hit over .100, hitting .104 with an OPS of .387.

Things seemingly have changed for Vargas, however, coming into spring training healthier and fitter than last season. Vargas numbers won’t jump out at you, or scream All-Star, but for a guy who has known nothing but struggles in his career, what he is doing this season is special.

Through 76 games this season, Vargas is putting up career numbers, with career highs in doubles (20), home runs (10), and RBI (34). The native Cuban has also tied his career high in average (.239) and has the best OPS and OPS+ of his career at .751 and 107. According to MLB Network, in his last 53 games with the White Sox, Vargas is slashing .284/.357/.533 compared to .117/.224/.182 in his first 64 games.

Vargas’s monumental turnaround has landed him on “the most improved player list”, a list written by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, who ranked the most improved player on every team.

Is Vargas a long-term solution, or is he a potential trade piece?

Vargas’s turnaround doesn’t benefit the White Sox from a run production standpoint, but it could help them get a decent prospect if they decide to trade Vargas at the Trade Deadline. Given his improvements at the plate and his ability to play multiple positions (first/third base and some outfield), teams could be more likely to take a chance on him.

The White Sox will need Vargas to continue to find his swing at the plate for that to happen, but it seems he’s likely to continue this trend. The White Sox should be busy in the next few weeks as the Trade Deadline approaches, and Vargas could be one of those names on the move.

Chicago White Sox general manager confirms MLB trade deadline plans Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE