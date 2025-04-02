Chicago White Sox strong starting staff just misses historic feat

The Chicago White Sox have had a better start to the season than fans had expected they would be playing.

By now, fans would’ve expected the White Sox not to have any wins, but thankfully, that crown goes to the Atlanta Braves, as the Sox are 2-3 to start the year.

The White Sox’s hot start has come from their offensive, which has scored a bunch of runs, utilizing the long ball to do so, and getting great performances from their starting staff.

The White Sox’s starting staff has shut down opposing lineups and that trend continued against the Minnesota Twins even though the White Sox lost the game 8-3.

The White Sox loss can be blamed on the bullpen, specifically reliever Penn Murfee, who allowed three earned runs on four hits and didn’t register an inning in the book.

A near historic start to the season for the Chicago White Sox starting staff

The White Sox’s starting staff, as stated previously, has been dominant to start the year, and it began with Sean Burke taking the ball on Opening Day and shoving.

Burke pitched six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels to help the White Sox beat them 8-1 to give them their first win.

The scoreless innings for the White Sox starters continued as Jonathan Cannon had a strong outing, and Martín Pérez threw six innings without allowing a run or a hit in his White Sox debut.

Next, it was White Sox rookie right-hander Shane Smith to keep the scoreless streak going in what was his Major League Debut.

Sadly, the White Sox came up short, with Codify Baseball reporting that if it weren’t for a bloop single, the White Sox starting staff would’ve become the first team in Major League Baseball history to have all five starters start the year without allowing an earned run.

“The 2025 Chicago White Sox came a bloop single away from becoming the first team in MLB history whose starting pitchers allowed no earned runs in the first five games.”

A solid outing for Smith

Smith was great in his first big league start going 5.2 innings, giving up two hits, striking out three, walking four, and allowing two earned runs, which cost them the record.

The one problem Smith had in his outing was allowing the four walks, which he’ll need to cut down to go deeper into a ball game.

The best part of Smith’s outing outside the walks was collecting his first big league strikeout, which he wasted no time getting.

On the second batter of the game, Smith struck out Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, getting Correa in a 1-2 count and getting him to swing at a filthy changeup for the first out.

Smith was a Rule 5 pick by the Sox out of the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Rule 5 picks rarely make the team that picks them, but Smith impressed with his stuff during spring training that it was a no-brainer to keep him.

An outing to build off of for Smith

Smith’s first outing of his career is something he can build on for his next start.

The Twins were the perfect team for Smith to face as they’ve struggled to start the year, so it must have given Smith some confidence he could have success.

Smith’s next start should come when the Sox travel to Cleveland to play the Guardians on April 8th.

Until then, the White Sox will wrap things up against the Twins before traveling to Detroit to play the Tigers.

Sean Burke will be taking the mound for the White Sox, who is looking to replicate his last start, while the Twins will send Pablo López to face him.

