Chicago White Sox have one surprising name appear on MLB’s top 100 list

The Chicago White Sox came into this season with one of the better farm systems in baseball, ranking in the top ten, and those prospects are up and flourishing with the team. As the season progressed and prospects graduated from the top 100 list, the White Sox still managed to maintain six of their players on the list heading into the middle of August.

Of the six, Colson Montgomery is the only one up in the big leagues and will graduate soon, but all have the potential to be high-level players for the White Sox. One player of that six is new to the list, having barely even played two months in the minor leagues.

Chicago White Sox’s 2025 draft pick makes the top 100 list more than a month after the draft

The White Sox have a bright future ahead of them, with their young core already producing in the big leagues, but they still have more to offer with more prospects down on the farm. The top prospect the White Sox have in their system is Braden Montgomery, who leapfrogged Noah Schultz, who was the prior holder of that moniker.

However, the White Sox have had an interesting name enter their top five and MLB’s top 100 prospects, with Billy Carlson ranking as their fourth-best prospect and MLB’s 79th-best prospect, according to White Sox on CHSN. Carlson debuting on the top 100 list is impressive, given he was drafted close to a month ago. Even more amazing is that he beat out his teammate Hagen Smith, who ranks at 93.

The White Sox have potentially found their future shortstop in Carlson

Carlson, at 19, has a long way to go until he is up in the big leagues with the White Sox, but he has the potential to be their future shortstop for a decade once he’s called up. Rated as one of the best defensive shortstops coming out of the draft, Carlson was given plus grades for his arm and fielding, both grading at 70/80.

Per his scouting report, Carlson has above-average power (55/80) and has the potential to be a 20+ home run hitter in the big leagues, who could also hit for average. If he can develop into that, the White Sox will have one of the more formidable infields in the game, with Montgomery and Chase Meidroth looking like future All-Stars, and Montgomery flashing future MVP potential with his recent hot stretch. All that would be left would be to find their first baseman of the future.

