Chicago White Sox announce 10 roster moves; DFA 2 players they traded for

On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox are set to open their 2025 regular season against the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field. The White Sox aren’t expected to make a run for the postseason after finishing with the league’s worst record (41-121) in 2024.

General manager Chris Getz is using the regular season as a chance to gauge young talent on the White Sox under the leadership of new manager Will Venable. Last week, Getz made a few strong promises before for the season, including stating his belief that this team will win more games than last season.

The Chicago White Sox make 10 roster moves

On Thursday, the White Sox revealed 10 roster moves they made before their series against the Angels. They designated for assignment left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and outfielder Dominic Fletcher.

Per the White Sox:

Selected the Contracts (3): RHP Mike Clevinger, OF Travis Jankowski and INF Nick Maton;

Placed on 10-Day Injured List (3): INFs Bryan Ramos (right elbow strain) and Josh Rojas (right toe fracture) and OF Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain);

Placed on 15-Day Injured List (1): LHP Tyler Gilbert (left knee bursitis);

Placed on 60-Day Injured List (1): RHP Drew Thorpe (Tommy John surgery);

Designated for Assignment (2): LHP Jake Eder and OF Dominic Fletcher.

“Clevinger will wear uniform No. 52, Maton will wear No. 0 and Jankowski will wear No. 31. Following the moves, the White Sox 26-man Opening Day roster includes 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders. The Sox 40-man roster remains at 40”

The White Sox added Eder via a trade that sent Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins in 2023. Chicago added Fletcher in a trade that sent pitcher Cristian Mena to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The White Sox are expected to trade All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. at some point this season. Chicago needs to make sure the return they get for Robert works out. The White Sox have not had a great track record of trading for and developing talent in recent years.

