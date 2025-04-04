‘Really happy’: Chicago White Sox manager optimistic despite 7-4 loss to Tigers

The Chicago White Sox looked like they had some life when they started the season 2-2. However, the White Sox are on a three-game losing streak following a disappointing showing in a 7-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday in front of 44,735 fans at Comerica Park.

The Tigers’ bats were hot for most of the game, as they scored runs in five separate innings. Detroit led the White Sox 7-1 by the end of the sixth inning.

Chicago didn’t lie down despite trailing six runs. The White Sox scored three runs in the ninth inning before Detroit finally put the game away.

Reason for the Chicago White Sox to be optimistic?

Following the contest, White Sox manager Will Venable was positive about the way the team finished the game.

“We weren’t able to get anything going, really off of (Detroit starting pitcher Jack) Flaherty, but we’re really happy with the way that guys continued to battle there,” Venable told reporters via CHSN. “And we got a leverage arm in the game, which is huge. And, you know, that can pay off later on in the series.

“So these guys kept grinding. Really happy with the way they finished the game.”

Venable on Luis Robert Jr.’s struggles

Venable was asked about the struggles of Luis Robert Jr. as the star center fielder went 0-of-4 at-bat (but did take a walk). He’s batting .190 to start the year. Venable gave Robert a moral victory by saying Chicago’s most valuable trade asset this season had a “good swing” against the Tigers.

“Yeah. I mean, a good swing today, hit that ball really hard,” Venable said. “I think he’s, you know, going to continue to work and put balls in play and play hard. Maybe the last couple games, he hasn’t had the results. But his process has been good. He’s been working really hard, and it’s going to happen for him here soon.”

The White Sox play their second game of the series on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. CST.

