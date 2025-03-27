Chicago White Sox officially reveal 2025 opening day lineup; 26-man roster

Chicago White Sox baseball is back, at least schedule-wise. It might be a while before the team is a playoff contender.

The White Sox are set to play the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Rate Field. The White Sox are trying to improve from their 2024 record of 41-121, which is one of the worst records in modern league history.

On Thursday, Chicago made 10 roster moves before their matchup with the Angels, including DFAs for two players they traded for, left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and outfielder Dominic Fletcher.

The Chicago White Sox 26-man roster

The White Sox announced their 26-man roster for opening day:

Pitchers

Cam Booser

Sean Burke

Jonathan Cannon

Mike Clevinger

Brandon Eisert

Fraser Ellard

Jodan Leasure

Davis Martin

Penn Murfee

Martin Perez

Shane Smith

Mike Vasil

Outfielders

Andrew Benintendi

Travis Jankowski

Luis Robert Jr.

Austin Slater

Michael A. Taylor

Infielders

Jaka Amaya

Brooks Baldwin

Nick Maton

Lenyn Sosa

Miguel Vargas

Andrew Vaughn

Catchers

Korey Lee

Matt Thaiss

The White Sox opening day lineup

The White Sox provided their opening day lineup

3B Miguel Vargas CF Luis Robert Jr. GH Andrew Benintendi 1B Andrew Slater RF Austin Slater 2B Lenyn Sosa C Korey Lee SS Jake Amava LF Michael A. Taylor

Sean Burke will be Chicago’s starting pitcher.

Your 2025 Opening Day lineup: pic.twitter.com/oNp9WoW5Uj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 27, 2025

Many replies on social media are hopeful of Vargas as the lead-off hitter. Most fans are not excited about the overall lineup.

Per ESPN BET, the White Sox are +1.5 underdogs for the money line for Thursday’s matchup.

