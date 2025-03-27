Trending
WHITE SOX

Chicago White Sox officially reveal 2025 opening day lineup; 26-man roster

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago White Sox baseball is back, at least schedule-wise. It might be a while before the team is a playoff contender.

The White Sox are set to play the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Rate Field. The White Sox are trying to improve from their 2024 record of 41-121, which is one of the worst records in modern league history.

On Thursday, Chicago made 10 roster moves before their matchup with the Angels, including DFAs for two players they traded for, left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and outfielder Dominic Fletcher.

The Chicago White Sox 26-man roster

The White Sox announced their 26-man roster for opening day:

Pitchers

  • Cam Booser
  • Sean Burke
  • Jonathan Cannon
  • Mike Clevinger
  • Brandon Eisert
  • Fraser Ellard
  • Jodan Leasure
  • Davis Martin
  • Penn Murfee
  • Martin Perez
  • Shane Smith
  • Mike Vasil

Outfielders

  • Andrew Benintendi
  • Travis Jankowski
  • Luis Robert Jr.
  • Austin Slater
  • Michael A. Taylor

Infielders

  • Jaka Amaya
  • Brooks Baldwin
  • Nick Maton
  • Lenyn Sosa
  • Miguel Vargas
  • Andrew Vaughn

Catchers

  • Korey Lee
  • Matt Thaiss

The White Sox opening day lineup

The White Sox provided their opening day lineup

  1. 3B Miguel Vargas
  2. CF Luis Robert Jr.
  3. GH Andrew Benintendi
  4. 1B Andrew Slater
  5. RF Austin Slater
  6. 2B Lenyn Sosa
  7. C Korey Lee
  8. SS Jake Amava
  9. LF Michael A. Taylor

Sean Burke will be Chicago’s starting pitcher.

Many replies on social media are hopeful of Vargas as the lead-off hitter. Most fans are not excited about the overall lineup.

Per ESPN BET, the White Sox are +1.5 underdogs for the money line for Thursday’s matchup.

