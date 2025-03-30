‘Classic Jerry’: Chicago White Sox are going viral for another embarrassing reason

Hopefully, 2024 is as low as the Chicago White Sox can go. The team managed a 41-121 record, one of the worst in modern baseball.

The White Sox started the season promisingly enough with an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. However, the Angels got the better of the White Sox on Saturday in a 1-0 contest at Rate Field.

On Sunday, the White Sox and Angels were tied 2-2 in the seventh inning before the game was paused for a rain delay. Unfortunately for Chicago, the organization found a way to further embarrass itself in the rain.

The Chicago White Sox had another snafu

The grounds crew at Rate Field had a hard time rolling the tarp over the infield in the heavy rain and winds.

they are struggling to get the tarp on over on the south side pic.twitter.com/Z0RDzHi3Mi — Colin (@ufcolin) March 30, 2025

The grounds crew had to give up on rolling the entire tarp over the infield and wound up putting small tarps at select locations in the infield.

The White Sox couldn't get the tarp all the way on the infield 💀#MLB | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/CfQrrHvi6x — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 30, 2025

Yes, much like the 2025 roster, the White Sox chose a patchwork solution to their problem.

White Sox fans react to the embarrassing show at Rate Field

Fans on social media gave the White Sox grief for their embarrassing display at Rate Field.

“Classic Jerry,” wrote a fan.

“Looks like a western express tarp job,” wrote another.

“That’s hilarious and perfectly sums up the White Sox,” suggested a fan.

“It’s so embarrassing for a grounds crew for a team based in Chicago, of all places. Shouldn’t they have extensive practice doing this,” asked another.

“The incompetence of our organization runs from the GM to the groundskeeping crew,” posted a fan.

“Reminiscent of Mike Elias putting together a pitching staff this year,” wrote another.

