The Chicago White Sox are having a rough go of things after starting the second half off strong. They have lost four straight games and were swept by the Seattle Mariners with a walk-off hit in the 11th inning yesterday. The White Sox have given up 28 runs during this losing streak and allowed eight runs in three straight games.

The White Sox haven’t had any help from their starting rotation during this rough stretch, with Sean Burke and Davis Martin both going five innings each and allowing eight earned runs. However, Jonathan Cannon had it worse than both, allowing almost that many runs in his last start.

Chicago White Sox make a tough decision with Jonathan Cannon

Cannon hasn’t had the best season, pitching to a 4-9 record with a 5.34 ERA in 17 starts (19 games). His struggles continued, as he could not get out of the second inning against the Mariners and allowed seven earned runs in 1.2 innings. This outing for Cannon was the last straw for the White Sox, as before their series with the Cleveland Guardians, they announced that they had optioned Cannon to Triple-A and recalled Wikelman González to take his place.

“Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox optioned right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon to Class AAA Charlotte and recalled right-hander Wikelman González from Charlotte.”

González has made three appearances for the White Sox this season and has a 3.60 ERA in five innings out of the bullpen. González spent most of the season with the Birmingham Barons and the Charlotte Knights, where he started and relieved. In 24 games (four starts) González has a record of 6-4 with an ERA of 4.66 in 46.1 innings.

Options for Cannons spot

Since Cannon pitched on Wednesday, his next day to pitch won’t be until Monday, when the Detroit Tigers come into town. The White Sox will likely use an opener for that start, but with Cannon now out, the White Sox will have to figure out who will take down those innings that Cannon is leaving on the table.

González, even though he’s not fully stretched out, could be the guy they turn to, but the White Sox could make another roster move for someone like Owen White to come back up and be the guy, or Tyler Alexander who has also started during his career. Whatever the case, the White Sox have options.

