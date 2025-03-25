Chicago White Sox: One bold prediction for the 2025 season

The Chicago White Sox will be one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball for this season and will likely have another 100-loss season.

The White Sox have a few players on their roster who had down years offensively last year and will look to have bounce-back seasons to help lead the White Sox to being more successful.

One of those players is Luis Robert Jr., who will be a key member of the White Sox lineup this season and be one of their main power threats.

Chicago White Sox outfielder primed for an MVP-type of season

Robert Jr. is entering his sixth big league season and is coming off a season in 2024 that saw him face injuries and not be the same player he was in 2023. Robert Jr. missed the start of last season due to a right hip flexor strain, which limited him to playing 100 games.

In those 100 games, the now 27-year-old slashed .224/.278/.379 for an OPS and OPS+ of .657 and 87, all career lows. In 2023, Robert Jr. had 40 more points on his average (.264), finished 12th in the MVP voting, and won a Silver Slugger.

Only two years removed from that season, there’s no reason why Robert Jr. can do it again, as he comes into this season in better shape and a better headspace.

These factors should help Robert Jr. finish in the top ten for the MVP award and win another Silver Slugger.

What will help Robert Jr. in his efforts?

The main thing that will help Robert Jr. have a better season in 2025 is how great he has been this spring. In 18 games, he hit .300/.386/.500 for an OPS of .966 with 29 total bases. Robert Jr. also launched an impressive four home runs and collected eight RBI.

Yes, spring training numbers don’t matter in the grand scheme of things, but Robert Jr’s swing looks better than it has been, and he’s putting the sweet spot of the bat on the ball more to start this year.

What also should help the native of Cuba is his placement in the lineup this season. According to FanGraphs, Robert Jr. is batting second, which is a good spot for him.

Robert Jr. is known as a five-tool player and having his speed and power at the top of the lineup to drive runs in and get on base for someone like Andrew Benintendi to drive him in after he steals a few bags.

The season is fast approaching

There are only two days left before the White Sox kick off their season, and the White Sox need to remain healthy to get off to a good start.

If Robert Jr. can put up the same numbers he had in 2023, then he should have a successful season.

Chicago White Sox make another surprising move by reassigning this top 10 prospect Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE