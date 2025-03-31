Chicago White Sox option former promising outfielder to the minors

The Chicago White Sox have completely overhauled their roster from last season to this season and have fully embraced the rebuild.

The White Sox decided to let their prospects play this season and will see most of them debut as the season rolls along.

Most of the White Sox’s top position player prospects are down at Triple-A Charlotte, where they have swept their opening series against the Gwinnett Stripers. The series featured the White Sox’s top-catching prospect

The Knights will be getting another young player from the White Sox, who recently cleared waivers and will join the Knights roster for at least the start of the season.

Chicago White Sox outfielder clears waivers after DFA

The White Sox designated outfielder Dominic Fletcher not too long ago to make room on the roster for some of the new additions to the White Sox roster for this season.

Since being designated for assignment, Fletcher had to clear waivers before he was optioned making him available to be plucked by another team.

Thankfully, according to the White Sox Twitter account, the 27-year-old cleared waivers and will begin his assignment at Charlotte with the hopes of getting back onto the big league roster. Fletcher DFA comes on the heels of the White Sox DFAing Oscar Colás, who will join him at Charlotte.

“OF Dominic Fletcher cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Class AAA Charlotte.”

OF Dominic Fletcher cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 31, 2025

The trade for Fletcher isn’t lost yet?

Fletcher doesn’t have much big-league service time, having slightly under two years under his belt.

Fletcher was traded to the White Sox from the Arizona Diamondbacks for pitcher Cristian Mena, which some fans think was highway robbery by the Diamondbacks.

Fletcher, a native of Orange, California, showed promise in their first season in the Bigs, hitting .301/.350/.441 with an OPS and OPS+ of .791 and 114, which perked up the White Sox interest. That changed once he came to Chicago, where his batting average dropped 95 points to .206 for the 2024 season.

Fletcher did turn things slightly around at Charlotte last season, hitting .263 in 24 games. Fletcher is an above-average defender in the outfield, with his primary position being in centerfield.

There’s still time to turn his career around

Fletcher still has time and is young enough to turn his career around and be a productive big leaguer.

Since being DFA’d, Fletcher is no longer on the team’s 40-man roster, and if he has success, he’ll need to be readded to be called back up.

Hopefully, Fletcher can find his stroke in Charlotte and become the player he was with the Diamondbacks.

