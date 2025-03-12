Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
WHITE SOX

Chicago White Sox outfielder provides hilarious quote after joining the squad

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago White Sox
MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Sep 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) shortstop Josh Smith (8) and outfielder Travis Jankowski (16) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox have been hit by the injury bug this spring and needed to add to their depth to compensate for the loss.

Recently, the White Sox signed outfielder Travis Jankowski to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training to possibly be a backup outfielder on the Sox bench.

Jankowski signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs this offseason and was vying for a roster spot for their squad, but didn’t make the travel roster for their trip to Japan.

New Chicago White Sox outfielder apologizes for his catch

Chicago Cubs
Sep 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski (16) makes the catch in centerfield during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jankowski provided one of the more forgettable moments in the White Sox’s historically awful season, which was robbing first baseman Andrew Vaughn of a potential walk-off home run against the Texas Rangers. According to MLB.com Scott Merkin, Jankowski apologized to Vaughn and said he’d “buy him a car” if he finished one home run short of a milestone for his career.

What Jankowski brings to the Sox

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Sep 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski (16) hits a double during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Jankowski brings a good glove and a decent bat to the Sox and could be a solid option off the bench. The 33-year-old Jankowski spent the past two seasons with the Rangers, hitting .236/.318/.293 for an OPS and OPS+ of .611 and 74.

Like all the other players the White Sox signed to minor-league deals this offseason, Jankowksi is looking to have a bounce-back season.

With Benintendi and Slater out with injuries and set to miss Opening Day, Jankowski could make the Opening Day roster.

Once they’re back, there’s a possibility that Jankowski could be designated for assignment. If he isn’t, he could be a nice defensive replacement late in games for Benintendi or Mike Tauchman.

Spring training is crucial for Jankowski

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Sep 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski (16) hits a double during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Jankowski has two weeks to show if he’s worthy of a spot on the White Sox Opening Day roster.

Jankowski hasn’t had the best spring, hitting .231/.375/.231 with an OPS of .606 in seven games for the Cubs.

Jankowski still has the time to turn things around, and if he does, he could be making his debut on the South Side on March 27.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply