Chicago White Sox outfielder provides hilarious quote after joining the squad

The Chicago White Sox have been hit by the injury bug this spring and needed to add to their depth to compensate for the loss.

Recently, the White Sox signed outfielder Travis Jankowski to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training to possibly be a backup outfielder on the Sox bench.

Jankowski signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs this offseason and was vying for a roster spot for their squad, but didn’t make the travel roster for their trip to Japan.

New Chicago White Sox outfielder apologizes for his catch

Jankowski provided one of the more forgettable moments in the White Sox’s historically awful season, which was robbing first baseman Andrew Vaughn of a potential walk-off home run against the Texas Rangers. According to MLB.com Scott Merkin, Jankowski apologized to Vaughn and said he’d “buy him a car” if he finished one home run short of a milestone for his career.

Travis Jankowski took away a walkoff home run from Andrew Vaughn with a leaping, twisting catch last year in a loss to Texas that was arguably one of the worst losses of the 121 for the White Sox. They are now teammates. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 12, 2025

Jankowski: "I apologized to Vaughnie the next day on first base. And then I gave him a hug when I came in here and said, “I’m sorry, man.” I told him if he finishes with 399 career homers, I’m going to have to buy him a car or something." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 12, 2025

What Jankowski brings to the Sox

Jankowski brings a good glove and a decent bat to the Sox and could be a solid option off the bench. The 33-year-old Jankowski spent the past two seasons with the Rangers, hitting .236/.318/.293 for an OPS and OPS+ of .611 and 74.

Like all the other players the White Sox signed to minor-league deals this offseason, Jankowksi is looking to have a bounce-back season.

With Benintendi and Slater out with injuries and set to miss Opening Day, Jankowski could make the Opening Day roster.

Once they’re back, there’s a possibility that Jankowski could be designated for assignment. If he isn’t, he could be a nice defensive replacement late in games for Benintendi or Mike Tauchman.

Spring training is crucial for Jankowski

Jankowski has two weeks to show if he’s worthy of a spot on the White Sox Opening Day roster.

Jankowski hasn’t had the best spring, hitting .231/.375/.231 with an OPS of .606 in seven games for the Cubs.

Jankowski still has the time to turn things around, and if he does, he could be making his debut on the South Side on March 27.

