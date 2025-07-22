Chicago White Sox Gold Glove outfielder is getting hot at the perfect time

The Trade Deadline is right around the corner, and the Chicago White Sox should be busy with having a few valuable pieces to trade away, which could aid them in their rebuild. Right-handers Adrian Houser and Aaron Civale led the way for the White Sox as one of their more “valuable” pieces, with a handful of contending teams needing starting pitching.

Contending teams that need help with starting pitching and the bullpen also need a bat, which the White Sox can provide, as they have a few bats worth trading. The one bat the White Sox have who has proven to be an enigma this season is Luis Robert Jr. Robert Jr., thankfully, is getting hot at the right time and is improving his trade value with each passing game.

Luis Robert Jr. is getting hot at the right time

Outside of Houser and Civale, Robert Jr. is the best trade chip the White Sox have to make the team more competitive for next season. This season hasn’t been the best for the White Sox Gold Glove centerfielder, as he has hit under .200 for the first half of the season and just got his average over the Mendoza line in the past few games.

Robert Jr. still has some upside to him, as he’s still young enough that he hasn’t fully entered the prime of his career, and could still be the player he was in 2023.

Even though the first half was a struggle for the 27-year-old, he has gotten off to a hot start in the second half and has been one of the White Sox’s hottest hitters. According to USA Today columnist and Baseball Insider Bob Nightengale, Robert Jr. is getting hot at the perfect time. He reports that in his last 12 games, Robert Jr. is hitting .351/.429/.622 for an OPS of 1.051 with three home runs, nine RBIs, and nine runs scored.

“Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert is heating up just in time to get traded:

Robert’s last 12 games:

.351 batting average.

3 home runs

9 RBI

9 runs

.429 on-base percentage

.622 slugging percentage

1.051 OPS”

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert is heating up just in time to get traded:

Robert's last 12 games:

.351 batting average.

3 home runs

9 RBI

9 runs

.429 on-base percentage

.622 slugging percentage

1.051 OPS — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 22, 2025

Robert Jr.’s hot bat could benefit the Chicago White Sox at the deadline

Robert Jr. getting hot right before the Trade Deadline is perfect for the White Sox, as any player who can bring back a major league-ready bat or arm is valuable. Robert Jr.’s bat has been the only issue for him this season, as he’s still provided above-average defense and has been one of the top base stealers in baseball.

If Robert Jr. can maintain this hot streak at the plate, the White Sox will be in a good position to get one or two prospects for him. With a handful of teams interested in Robert Jr.’s services, the White Sox may want to strike a deal now while the iron is hot.

Chicago White Sox should trade 34-year-old outfielder while his value is high Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE