The Chicago White Sox are riding a four-game losing streak after dropping two of three from the Minnesota Twins and dropping the first two games of a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers.

The White Sox are already going through the wringer and are in line for their third straight 100-loss season, so adding insult to injury (literally in the White Sox case) doesn’t help.

Even though the White Sox will be bad and things will be hard this season, there are some positives to look to as one outfielder is off to a hot start and is riding a nice little hitting streak.

At least there’s one positive for the Chicago White Sox to start the season

Even though the White Sox dropped their second straight series after losing to the Tigers today 7-2, there is one positive to look to as outfielder Andrew Benintendi is off to a hot start to the season and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Benintendi’s hot start can be attributed to him barreling up the baseball as he ranks in the 81st percentile in barrel percentage to start the year.

Benintendi’s high barrel percentage has helped launch his two home runs, one of which was the 100th of his career.

Andrew Benintendi blasts his 100th career home run! 💪 pic.twitter.com/oUTYRFDIL0 — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2025

In his hitting streak, Benintendi has one home run, three RBIs, scored three runs, and has five strikeouts.

Overall, the 30-year-old Benintendi is hitting .310, with six RBIs, and scoring four runs.

Solid defensively

There were questions on how much Benintendi would play defense entering the season, with him recovering from a broken hand after being hit by a pitch early on in spring training.

So far, Benintendi has proven he’s all healed up and looks good out in leftfield, as he’s posting a perfect fielding percentage and making all ten of the chances that have come his way.

Benintendi showed off his glove in the loss to the Tigers after he robbed Tigers catcher Jake Rodgers of an extra-base hit when he collided with the wall to take away a hit.

Andrew Benintendi makes a nice catch to end the inning. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dN5WOUypwH — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2025

A healthy and reinvigorated Benintendi could help him perform well in the outfield and put him in line to possibly win another Gold Glove award. The last time Benintendi won one was in 2021 with the Kansas City Royals.

The offense needs a spark

The White Sox need a spark to their offense, as they’ve been flat during this four-game losing streak, getting outscored 28-10.

Hopefully, Benintendi can be that guy who lights a fire under the other guys in the lineup, as he’s the only one putting together good at-bats, with Korey Lee being the exception after a 3-4 day.

If Benintendi can light a spark, the White Sox will have to turn to the farm, as a few players down there are off to hot starts too.

