Chicago White Sox outfielder hits a career milestone in 9-0 win against the Twins

The Chicago White Sox have had a lot of success this season with their starting pitching and their offense helping them find success.

The White Sox’s starting pitching to start the season has not allowed an earned run, with Martín Pérez being the latest to keep that trend rolling by throwing six no-hit innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The White Sox offense has been led by Andrew Benintendi, who leads the team with two home runs and hitting a major milestone in his career against the Twins.

Chicago White Sox outfielder hits a career milestone

In the White Sox’s 9-0 victory over the Twins, the long ball again played a factor. Benintendi started the home run parade by crushing the first pitch he saw from Twins right-hander Chris Paddack into rightfield for a three-run homer. This homer marked the 100th home run of Benintendi’s career.

Andrew Benintendi blasts his 100th career home run! 💪 pic.twitter.com/oUTYRFDIL0 — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2025

Benintendi has been solid to start the season after it was thought he would start the year on the injured list after fracturing his hand in spring training.

Back healthy, Benintendi has primarily been the White Sox designated hitter, having seen only a few games out in leftfield as his hand still feels slight pain when playing out there.

Benintendi’s early success could be a sign he’s in for a good season and a good month of April, as April is usually the month he struggles in the most, having a .213/.237/.330 slash line and a .567 OPS in 24 games in April last season.

Bottling this success

Benintendi will need to keep this success going for the White Sox to not be the worst team in the American League for the second straight season.

Benintendi can be an All-Star once again if he gets back to what made him a successful hitter, which is driving the ball to the opposite field.

