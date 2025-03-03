Chicago White Sox top arm experimenting with new pitch for the 2025 season

The Chicago White Sox have a bright future ahead of them, with a slew of prospects in their system who will hopefully aid them in their rebuild.

Most of the White Sox prospects are up with them in camp as non-roster invitees to showcase their skills and maybe force the White Sox to add them to the Major League roster.

Highlighting the youth movement in camp are the White Sox’s top two pitching prospects, Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, who both appeared in one game so far this spring, where they both pitched scoreless innings.

Both Schultz and Smith can be the future Ace and number two guys for the White Sox rotation once they get to the show.

Chicago White Sox prospect experimenting with a new pitch

Smith is the White Sox’s third overall prospect in their system and is 34th in Major League Baseball, and could potentially be up with the White Sox at some point this season. Smith, a 21-year-old left-hander from Tyler, Texas, was drafted by the White Sox in the first round (fifth overall) in the 2024 June Amateur Draft and pitched a handful of games for the White Sox High-A affiliate Winston-Salem.

In his brief stint with Winston-Salem, the 6-3 left-hander had an 0-1 record with a 3.52 ERA in 7.2 innings. Coming into camp as a non-roster invite, Smith doesn’t have a high chance to make the club but had a great first outing.

Coming into camp, Smith has made it a point to add a new pitch to his arsenal, which currently consists of a fastball, slider, and a splitter. Elijah Evans of Just Baseball Media states that Smith is adding a curveball for this season.

“Smith made his spring debut last week for the White Sox. An added curveball is an emphasis for him in his first big full pro season. “Curveball is the big thing I added this offseason. I threw it once, but there wasn’t a situation I needed to throw,” said Smith.”

Hagen Smith made his spring debut last week for the White Sox. An added curveball is an emphasis for him in his first big full pro season. "Curveball is the big thing I added this offseason. I threw it once, but there wasn't really a situation I needed to throw," said Smith. — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) March 3, 2025

Adding a curveball to his arsenal would be a perfect addition, with already having two plus pitches in his fastball (60/80) and slider (60/80). Having a curveball, too, would pair nicely with his splitter (50/80), which could end up being his outpitch.

An effective weapon

If Smith can master another breaking ball to pair with an already filthy slider and fastball, then he has the making to be a potential Cy Young candidate for years to come.

Smith already has control over his slider and could master a curveball with ease.

Smith will likely start his season in either Double or Triple-A, where if he has success, he could be up on the big league roster sometime this season.

Hopefully, Smiths time on the farm, once the season starts, will afford him more opportunities to test out his newfound pitch.

