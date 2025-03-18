Chicago White Sox Rule 5 pick has been impressive this spring

The Chicago White Sox will begin their season on March 27 when they take on the Los Angeles Angels at the newly named Rate Field.

Facing off against the Angels is the White Sox Opening Day starter, Sean Burke, who just recently was given the gohead by his manager Will Venable.

Other members of the Sox rotation include: Martín Pérez, Jonathan Cannon, and Davis Martin, who will all follow Burke.

Even though the Sox have filled out the first four spots for their rotation, the White Sox will still have to find a fifth starter.

The front-runner for the fifth spot in the Chicago White Sox rotation

Shane Smith, a Rule 5 Draft pick by the White Sox this offseason, is the front-runner to win the job. Smith was the first overall pick by the White Sox in the Rule 5 Draft and has had a strong showing this spring.

A former member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization, Smith has made three starts this spring, where he posted a 1-1 record with a 5.40 ERA, but struck out nine batters in 6.2 innings. The highlight for Smith this spring is when he struck out five Los Angeles Dodgers hitters, which included blowing a 98mph fastball last Shohei Ohtani.

Have yourself a day, Shane Smith! pic.twitter.com/0fR9tMEsYe — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 8, 2025

Being a Rule 5 Pick, Smith will remain on the White Sox 26-man roster for the whole season or be offered back to the Brewers.

A talented right-hander

Smith is a tall right-hander standing at 6-4 and has a dominating presence on the mound. Smith’s fastball is electric and can reach 100mph if he needs a strikeout, which he showed off against the Seattle Mariners.

Smith had a great season in the minor leagues last season, which contributed to him being picked No. 1 overall in the draft. Splitting his time between Double and Triple-A, Smith had a 6-3 record with a 3.05 ERA in 94.1 innings. Smith also had a low WHIP of 1.049 and a high strikeout per nine rate of 10.8.

A decision will come soon

Smith will find out soon whether he made the team or if he’ll be heading back to Milwaukee.

Smith can win the job and with the White Sox entering the second year of their rebuild, this is the perfect opportunity for Smith to crack into the big leagues.

Chicago White Sox offseason acquisition is the latest to get bit by the injury bug Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE