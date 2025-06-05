Chicago White Sox bolster pitching depth before Tigers battle

The Chicago White Sox will have an opportunity to split their four-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Before first pitch was thrown, the White Sox decided to shake up their bullpen once again.

Chicago has recalled right-hander Owen White from Triple-A, the team announced. In turn, fellow right-hander Caleb Freeman took his place in Charlotte.

Prior to today’s series finale vs. Detroit, the Chicago White Sox recalled right-handed pitcher Owen White from Class AAA Charlotte and optioned right-hander Caleb Freeman to Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 5, 2025

White will start out as a reliever, with Sean Burke set to start on the bump versus the Tigers. However, the White Sox recently placed Jonathan Cannon on the injured list with a back injury. If Chicago is in need of a spot starter, it wouldn’t be shocking to see White now earn that opportunity.

As for Freeman, the right-hander held a 5.40 ERA and a 3/1 K/BB ratio over his five appearances with the team. He’ll look to work out the kinks in Triple-A before potentially earning another major league opportunity.

What Owen White offers Chicago White Sox

White was originally a second-round pick of the Texas Rangers back in 2018. By 2023, he was the No. 3 prospect in Texas’ organization, via MLB Pipeline. That same season, White was called up for his MLB debut.

But things didn’t go to plan, as the right-hander recorded an 11.25 ERA and a 4/2 K/BB ratio over two appearances. The 2024 season didn’t go any better, as White held a 24 ERA and a 0/1 K/BB ratio over three games. He was ultimately traded to the Cincinnati Reds before being placed on waivers and claimed by the New York Yankees. Once the Yankees placed him on waivers, the White Sox pounced and he has been at their Triple-A level ever since.

Over his nine starters, White holds a 5.24 ERA and a 36/27 K/BB ratio. While his numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, White has allowed three or fewer runs in his past two outings. Furthermore, Chicago cashed in on their Adrian Houser reclamation project, maybe White can be next.

Whenever the right-hander hears his name called, he’ll have an opportunity to prove he deserves to stick at the major league level this time around. But if his White Sox debut goes anything like his run with the Rangers, White may not be long for the South Side.

