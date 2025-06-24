Chicago White Sox bolster pitching staff with former All-Star: Report

Veterans like Arian Houser and Aaron Civale have helped solidify the Chicago White Sox’s pitching rotation in 2025. But if/when they’re moved at the trade deadline, the White Sox will have a few holes to fill.

To help add more pitching depth, Chicago has once again turned to the veteran well. The franchise has signed right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a minor league contract, via Chuck Garfien of the Chicago Sports Network. He will now report to the team’s complex in Glendale, Arizona.

White Sox have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with RHP Noah Syndergaard. He has reported to the complex in Glendale. He last pitched in the majors with the Dodgers and Guardians in 2023. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 24, 2025

Syndergaard hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2023, tempering expectations for any immediate White Sox contributions. However, the right-hander has been prolific over his MLB career when healthy. Far out of contention, Chicago was willing to buy a lottery ticket and see if Syndergaard has anything left in the tank.

Noah Syndergaard joins Chicago White Sox

Syndergaard entered the league as a top prospect with the New York Mets, and it didn’t take long for him to prove his talent. He was an All-Star by year two, registering a 14-9 record, 2.60 ERA and a 218/43 K/BB ratio.

It wasn’t the only flash in his Mets career, as Syndergaard held an ERA at 3.03 or lower from 2016-2018. His ERA ballooned to 4.28 in 2019, but Syndergaard crossed the 200 strikeout mark again with 202. All in all, the right-hander went 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA and a 777/166 K/BB ratio over his six years in New York.

Syndergaard went Tommy John surgery in 2020, ending his time with the Mets a year later. Afterwards, he bounced around the league, spending time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians.

He split 18 games between the Dodgers and Guardians in 2023, but the results weren’t pretty. Syndergaard held a 2-6 record with a 6.50 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio. Ever since, the former All-Star has been trying to find his footing and a path back to MLB.

Syndergaard has now received that opportunity with the White Sox. Not only will trades shake up the rotation, but if Chicago decides to limit prospect’s workloads, they’ll need spot starters. If Syndergaard proves he can still perform at the major league level, perhaps the White Sox offer one of those spots to him. But after such a long layover, the right-hander has a lot to prove to Chicago.

Chicago White Sox general manager confirms MLB trade deadline plans Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE