Chicago White Sox receive some terrible news regarding one of their star players

The Chicago White Sox are not off to the best start this spring, being the only team without a win so far.

The White Sox figure to be one of the bottom dwellers in baseball this season, after coming off the season in which they set the all-time loss record in Major League Baseball.

The White Sox’s woes could worsen with the news that one of their stars will miss significant time with a hand injury.

Chicago White Sox star leftfielder to miss significant time

The White Sox received some terrible news that outfielder Andrew Benintendi will miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken hand, according to White Sox on CHSN. Benintendi left today’s game against the Cleveland Guardians after being hit in the hand by a pitch.

“Andrew Benintendi will miss the next 4-6 weeks.”

A significant loss for the Sox

To get this news is a blow for the White Sox, who were expecting Benintendi to be a contributor to their offense this season. Not only was the now 30-year-old looking to bounce back after a down year last season, but manager Will Venable was expecting him to be one of the White Sox leaders.

Benintendi came into this season looking to bounce back after a disappointing year. In 135 games, Benintendi had a slash line of .229/.289/.396 with an OPS and OPS+ of .685 and 95. Given Benintendi is the White Sox’s highest-paid player in franchise history, 5 years $75 million, the White Sox needed Benintendi to have a resurgence in his career.

An opening for other players

With Benintendi slated to be on the shelf for a significant time, it frees up opportunities for other players to make the roster.

Given that Benintendi’s timeline of return is 4 to 6 weeks, Benintendi should be back sometime in mid-April.

