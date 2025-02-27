Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
WHITE SOX

Chicago White Sox receive some terrible news regarding one of their star players

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago White Sox
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (23) catches a fly out against Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

The Chicago White Sox are not off to the best start this spring, being the only team without a win so far.

The White Sox figure to be one of the bottom dwellers in baseball this season, after coming off the season in which they set the all-time loss record in Major League Baseball.

The White Sox’s woes could worsen with the news that one of their stars will miss significant time with a hand injury.

Chicago White Sox star leftfielder to miss significant time

MLB: Chicago White Sox Media Day
MLB: White Sox Media Day Feb 20, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; White Sox Andrew Benintendi (23) poses for a photo on media day at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The White Sox received some terrible news that outfielder Andrew Benintendi will miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken hand, according to White Sox on CHSN. Benintendi left today’s game against the Cleveland Guardians after being hit in the hand by a pitch.

“Andrew Benintendi will miss the next 4-6 weeks.”

A significant loss for the Sox

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (23) runs past third base after batting a 2-run home run against Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

To get this news is a blow for the White Sox, who were expecting Benintendi to be a contributor to their offense this season. Not only was the now 30-year-old looking to bounce back after a down year last season, but manager Will Venable was expecting him to be one of the White Sox leaders.

Benintendi came into this season looking to bounce back after a disappointing year. In 135 games, Benintendi had a slash line of .229/.289/.396 with an OPS and OPS+ of .685 and 95. Given Benintendi is the White Sox’s highest-paid player in franchise history, 5 years $75 million, the White Sox needed Benintendi to have a resurgence in his career.

An opening for other players

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Sep 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (23) gets doused by teammates after the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (23) hit a walk off RBI single in the tenth inning. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

With Benintendi slated to be on the shelf for a significant time, it frees up opportunities for other players to make the roster.

Given that Benintendi’s timeline of return is 4 to 6 weeks, Benintendi should be back sometime in mid-April.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply