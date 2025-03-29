Chicago White Sox fans were on cloud nine on Thursday when the Sox won the first game of the season, beating the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 8-3.

That elation quickly dissipated with the Sox dropping the second game, 1-0. Jonathan Cannon did well, keeping the White Sox in the game, pitching 5.0 innings, striking out five, walking three, and not allowing a run.

In the White Sox loss, the game featured one of the Sox’s young players Brooks Baldwin, making his first appearance in the outfield.

An infielder by trade, Baldwin’s versatility could help him see more playing time and manager Will Venable when it comes to matchups.

Baldwin adds to his versatility to help the Chicago White Sox

Baldwin made his first Opening Day roster this season after competing for a spot on the White Sox bench this spring.

The 24-year-old Baldwin had a decent spring posting, a slash line of .250/.313/.409, with an OPS of .722 in 18 games, which helped his chances. What also helped his chances was his ability to play all around the infield.

Baldwin last season played 24 games at second base while playing nine at shortstop. Now, Baldwin can add being an outfielder to his resume.

Baldwin was asked by Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times how it felt to play in the outfield, with Baldwin saying he liked it and adding a funny analogy to describe it.

“I like to say it’s like a dog playing fetch – if the ball’s up, go get it,” Baldwin said.”

Manager Will Venable also loves how versatile Baldwin is and can be.

“He just ends up making plays, it feels like,” manager Will Venable said. You can put him literally anywhere, and he’s a switch hitter. To be able to give guys days, to utilize him in-game to take advantage of his versatility and move him around really opens things up for us. Excited to see how it looks today.”

Opportunities for Baldwin

Baldwin adding to his versatility only helps his chances of seeing the field more and getting consistent playing time.

Baldwin’s versatility could help him remain on the roster if either Colson Montgomery or Chase Meidroth have a good showing down at Triple-A and get the call to come up to the big leagues.

In his first game of the season, Baldwin went 1-3 and eventually moved to shortstop as the game entered the later stages.

This could become the norm for Baldwin, who could be used as a defensive replacement or a pinch-runner, with 41 stolen bases for his career in the minor leagues.

The rubbermatch between the White Sox and Angels will be played tomorrow, with the Sox sending Davis Martin to the mound to face Angels righty Jack Kochanowicz.

