The Chicago White Sox have a few positional battles happening in camp that could come down to the wire.

The one battle going on in camp that will figure to be a tough decision to make is the catching position, which has two players vying for the starting job for this season.

Korey Lee and Kyle Teel have had excellent springs and are the two front-runners to win the job.

The Chicago White Sox catching dilemma

The White Sox have a good problem on their hands, and that’s having two catchers, Teel and Lee, who are showing offensive promise and look like they could both be the starter to start the season.

Lee was the White Sox’s starter last season, where he started 93 games for them (113 total). Lee enters his fourth season in Major League Baseball and his third season with the Sox. So far this spring Lee has torn it up, hitting .385/.385/.692 for an OPS of 1.077 in seven games.

Teel has also had a great spring, hitting .333/.444/.800 for an OPS of 1.244 with two home runs. Teel came into camp as a non-roster invite this spring and is competing for a job. Traded over from the Boston Red Sox organization in the deal that sent Garret Crochet there, Teel is hoping to make the team after having such a great spring.

Both have strong cases to be on the team and be the starter to start the season. However, one will be sent down, given they both need everyday reps.

Who will be sent down?

Both Lee and Teel should be on the team, but one can’t back up the other because they’re both considered starters. Lee has the inside edge over Teel, given he has more Major League experience than Teel.

Lee has only one minor league option left, and it wouldn’t make sense to use one, given how good he’s been this spring. Since Teel is a non-roster invite, an option wouldn’t have to be used, and he could just be reassigned to a minor-league camp.

A decision will be made soon

Sending Teel to Charlotte wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

There, Teel could get everyday playing time and better work on his offense and defense.

The Sox will probably do the same thing with Teel as with Colson Montgomery, who was optioned down to Triple-A earlier this week to work on his offense.

If Teel can replicate his numbers at Charlotte for the first month or two, he’ll force the White Sox to bring him up and make a spot for him.

