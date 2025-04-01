The Chicago White Sox have been dealing with injuries all spring, and they have carried over into the regular season with a few players starting on the injured list.

The biggest blow to the White Sox on the injury front was hearing that six pitchers would be done for the year and need Tommy John surgery, with the most notable name being Drew Thrope.

Even though the Sox have not had the best hand dealt to them, they did receive some good news regarding one of those players who started the season on the injured list.

Chicago White Sox off-season acquisition to begin rehab assignment

The White Sox got some good news regarding outfielder Mike Tauchman, who has been dealing with a hamstring strain. Tauchman, according to the White Sox Triple-A affiliate the Charlotte Knights, has joined their roster and will begin his rehab assignment.

The Knights also announced that reliever Gus Varland was placed on the seven-day injured list.

“ROSTER MOVES: Prior to the start of tonight’s game against the Norfolk Tides, the Charlotte Knights have made the following roster moves: OF Mike Tauchman on a Minor League rehab assignment OF Oscar Colas has been added to the Charlotte active roster RHP Gus Varland has been placed on the 7-day IL”

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to the start of tonight's game against the Norfolk Tides, the Charlotte Knights have made the following roster moves: OF Mike Tauchman on a Minor League rehab assignment OF Oscar Colas has been added to the Charlotte active roster RHP Gus Varland has been… — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 1, 2025

Per MLB.com, Tauchmans rehab assignment should take him 3-4 days.

Tauchman going down at Charlotte for a few days will benefit some of the White Sox’s young prospects who are there to pick a veteran’s brain and help them get to the big leagues faster.

An added boost to an already-hot White Sox team

The news that Tauhman will be back will only help the White Sox and deepen their lineup.

The Sox signed the 34-year-old Tauchman this off-season to a one-year deal to be one of their four outfielders.

Tauchman didn’t travel far in his free agency, flipping jerseys from the Chicago Cubs to the White Sox.

Once back, Tauchman will likely be the primary rightfielder, as the White Sox have been rotating players there.

Once back, the White Sox will have to make a roster move, and a possible casualty could be Travis Jankowski, whose the fourth outfielder.

Chicago White Sox: Longtime St. Louis Cardinal pitcher retires after a stellar career: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE