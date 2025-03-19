The Chicago White Sox have had some of their players get hurt this spring, with a few players they’ve signed this offseason going down with an injury.

One of those players who signed with the White Sox this offseason and got injured this spring is infielder Josh Rojas.

Rojas sustained a hairline fracture to his big toe, which could have affected his status for Opening Day, but thankfully, the Sox received a promising update on Rojas’s status.

Chicago White Sox promising injury update

According to White Sox beat writer Daryl Van Schouwen, Rojas got a workout in, rode on the stationary bike for cardio, and could be back on the field in the next few days.

“IF Josh Rojas (hairline fracture big right toe) got a lift in, rode stationary bike, received treatment today. Said he hopes to be on a field in 3 or 4 days.”

IF Josh Rojas (hairline fracture big right toe) got a lift in, rode stationary bike, received treatment today. Said he hopes to be on a field in 3 or 4 days. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 19, 2025

This is great news for the White Sox, who also saw the return of outfielders Austin Slater and Andrew Benintendi, who are both in today’s lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Slater batting leadoff and playing rightfield and Benintendi batting third and is the designated hitter.

Back to work pic.twitter.com/FyavfabESF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 19, 2025

A fantastic spring by Rojas

Rojas has had a fantastic spring, hitting .313/.353/.406 with an OPS of .759 in eleven games.

Rojas was signed to compete for one of the open infield spots, and with these numbers, he’s secured a spot.

Great news for the Sox

The progress Rojas has made to get himself back onto the field is great news in a tough spring injury-wise.

Rojas is likely to be the White Sox’s Opening Day second, and he could also fill in at shortstop and third base, as he’s played at both positions this spring.

The White Sox will need Rojas to be healthy for at least the first half of this season if he is to be a valuable trade chip at this year’s trade deadline.

The news that Benintendi and Slater are back in the lineup is also great news, with those two being key pieces in the White Sox lineup for this season.

