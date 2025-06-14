The Chicago White Sox promote another top 10 prospect to the next level

The Chicago White Sox season has gotten more exciting and interesting now that their young guys are here and are showing how successful this team can be. The most recent addition to the White Sox roster was when they promoted right-hander Grant Taylor, their No. 8 overall prospect in the organization, to the big leagues after dominating Double-A.

Taylor’s debut was electric, and he showed off what got him to the show, his electric fastball, which consistently hit triple digits in his debut. Taylor is just one of many pitching prospects the White Sox have to debut, with others patiently waiting their turns to be able to join Taylor when their time comes.

The time for others to join Taylor may be fast approaching, as the White Sox have decided to promote another of their top pitching talents to the next level.

The Chicago White Sox promote top arm to Triple-A Charlotte

If Taylor getting the call to join the big league club wasn’t exciting enough for fans to hear, they’ll be even more excited to learn that, according to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin and FutureSox’s Elijah Evens, the White Sox have announced they have promoted left-hander and top pitching prospect Noah Schultz to Triple-A.

“Can confirm. Noah Schultz is going to Charlotte”

Can confirm. Noah Schultz is going to Charlotte https://t.co/DXmlhWlnEA — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 14, 2025

Schultz is the White Sox’s best prospect and is the 13th-best prospect in all of Major League Baseball. The White Sox drafted the 6-10 left-hander with their first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oswego East High School in Oswego, Illinois.

Schultz, who won’t turn 22 until August 5th, was extended a non-roster invite to spring training this season, where he showed flashes of his potential. It was a long shot for Schultz to break the major league roster out of camp, and he got assigned to Double-A before the end of spring.

Since pitching for the Birmingham Barons, Schultz has done well, with a 4-3 record and a 3.34 ERA in 12 starts.

A future Ace for the White Sox

It was a bit surprising that the White Sox would promote Schultz after he had hit some rough patches, but his stuff has ticked up as of late, and he has proven what he needed to do down at Double-A to receive the promotion. Schultz is one step away from making his dreams come true and potentially contributing to the White Sox this season.

The White Sox need pitching help, especially starting pitching help. The White Sox did bolster their rotation when they traded first baseman Andrew Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers for right-hander Aaron Civale, who should eat innings and possibly net them a decent prospect at the deadline.

The White Sox could have one of the better rotations in the next few years once Schultz debuts and matures. If Taylor can work out as a number two or three starter, and pair them with Hagen Smith, who should be the next arm to get promoted, it would give the White Sox a nice 1-2-3 punch for years to come.

