The Chicago White Sox have made it a point to allow their prospects to play this season to see what they can bring in the future. The guys the White Sox have called up have shown promise, with players like Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel, and Grant Taylor looking like pieces the White Sox can build around.

Meidroth and Teel came over to the White Sox in the offseason when the team traded Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox and are the first two players from that deal to make their debut. Now, a third player from that deal will debut in the big leagues, as well as another, who had been dominating down in Double-A.

The Chicago White Sox are promoting another prospect from the Garrett Crochet deal

The White Sox have needed pitching help all season in their starting rotation and bullpen. The White Sox have solidified the rotation by adding right-handers Adrian Houser and Aaron Civale, who could help get them a decent prospect at the Trade Deadline. The White Sox added some bullpen help when they called up Grant Taylor, but they will be getting some more, with Sports Reporter for MiLB Central Chase Ford reporting that the White Sox will be calling up right-hander Wikelman González to the big leagues.

“The Chicago White Sox are calling up RHP Wikelman González to the majors.

González had a 2.75 ERA along with 18 strikeouts in 19.2 innings for the Charlotte Knights.”

González, a 23-year-old from Maracay, Venezuela, is the White Sox’s 15th-best prospect in their organization and was one of the other players in the Crochet deal.

The White Sox make a few other roster moves along with the González promotion

Along with González, the White Sox have also announced that they have selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Jake Palisch from Double-A. Palisch is a 26-year-old left-hander from Richardson, TX, and had a 4-1 record with a 1.19 ERA in 15 games 53.0 innings with the Birmingham Barons.

To make room for Palisch and González on the 40-man roster, the White Sox have placed left-hander Cam Booser on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder strain and also placed right-hander Davis Martin on the 15-day IL retroactive to June 17 with a right forearm strain. The White Sox also announced among all those moves that they designated right-hander Caleb Freeman for assignment.

González will add a boost to the White Sox bullpen

González will add another dynamic arm to the White Sox bullpen and he should pair nicely in the later innings with Taylor. A six-foot-tall right-hander, with a plus fastball (60/80), González should give hitters some trouble coming out of the pen, as he will be attacking them with four pitches.

In two levels in the minor leagues this season, González had a 5-2 record with a 3.50 ERA in 16 games (36.0 innings).

