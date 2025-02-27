Chicago White Sox remove top prospect from lineup due to concerning injury

The Chicago White Sox picked up where they were last year by continuing the losing and looking like they’ll be the worst team in baseball again this season.

The White Sox are currently the only team without a win this spring, and it appears like they won’t win a game anytime soon.

The only saving grace for the Soutsiders this season will be the young prospects quickly coming down the pike.

Sadly, one of those prospects was a late scratch from today’s lineup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago White Sox’s top shortstop scratched from the lineup

Before today’s game against the Guardians, the White Sox pulled shortstop Colson Montgomery from the lineup after it became known that he was dealing with back spasms, per White Sox beat writer Daryl Van Schouwen.

“Colson Montgomery scratched for precautionary reasons with back spasms … he is day to day.”

Luckily, this isn’t too serious of an injury, and with rest and some time off, Montgomery should come back healthy and ready to go.

The future shortstop of the Southsiders

Montgomery is expected to be the White Sox shortstop of the future and comes into camp competing for the job. The 23-year-old Montgomery has struggled, going 1-7 after hitting a moonshot to deep centerfield in his spring debut.

Last season was a struggle for the Jasper, Indiana native. In 130 games at Triple-A last season, Montgomery had a slash line of .214/.329/.381 for an OPS of .710. Thankfully, the Southridge High School product had a better Arizona Fall League appearance, where he slashed .313/.511/.656 for an OPS of 1.167 in 11 games. If that version of Montgomery can appear this season, the White Sox might have the next American League Rookie of the Year on their hands.

Hopefully, this doesn’t develop further

Thankfully, these spasms got caught earlier, and Montgomery didn’t try to play through it, which could’ve made things worse.

With some rest and time off, Montgomery should be back and ready to play the rest of spring.

Hopefully, once Montgomery returns, he will start to look like the player we saw in the AFL.

