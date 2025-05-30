Chicago White Sox prospect named potential breakout ace

With their 18-38 future, the Chicago White Sox are far more concerned about their future than competing. But when the White Sox do get back in contention, it’ll be in large part due to the collection of prospect pitching they’ve picked up.

Amongst the best of the bunch if right-hander Noah Schultz. Currently in Double-A, Schultz ranks as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox’s system and No. 13 overall in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. Overall, Schultz is expected to play a major role in any future Chicago success.

Amongst the strong Schultz believers is Tristan H. Cockcroft of ESPN. He included Schultz in his list of potential, ‘hidden breakout aces.’ While the prospect was included in the ‘Additional pitchers to consider,’ section rather than the main list, it’s a testament to how much potential Schultz possess in his arm.

Noah Schultz vying to become future Chicago White Sox ace

The White Sox originally Schultz with the No. 26 overall pick in 2022. His debut season in Low-A opened the franchise’s eyes, as the lefty held a 1.33 ERA and a 38/6 K/BB ratio over 10 games. After seven games at Single-A, Schultz appeared in 16 games at the Double-A level in 2024. He put up a 1.48 ERA and a 73/17 K/BB ratio over 16 games.

Schultz remained at Double-A to start 2025 and has made nine starts thus far. He holds a 3.95 ERA and a 26/18 K/BB ratio. He has struggle to find his consistency, allowing three or more runs in four of his starts. However, his strikeout numbers have stayed up, earning five or more strikeouts in six of his outings.

Only 21-years-old, the White Sox won’t rush Schultz’s development. And a rough start 2025 won’t change his projection as a future ace. Chicago wants to see the left-hander get back on track, but they know they have a future gem in Schultz.

White Sox rebuild around pitching

As the White Sox continue their rebuild, plenty more trades are sure to go down. But how the franchise is currently built, Chicago is planning to have a dominant rotation when they’re ready to be in contention again.

Alongside Schultz, four of the White Sox’s top 10 prospects are all pitchers. Hagen Smith, Grant Taylor and Jairo Iriarte will all have an opportunity to be in the rotation of the future. And if they all pan out, the White Sox will be a dangerous out every outing.

At the major league level, Chicago ranks 22nd in ERA, with a 4.11 mark. However, numbers pitchers currently in the rotation have shown plenty of potential. They’re led by rookie Shane Smith, who holds a strong 2.68 ERA and a 54/23 K/BB ratio. He has been impressive to start his MLB career and will be an intriguing building block if he continues his performance.

Players like Sean Burke, Davis Martin, Jonathan Cannon and Drew Thorpe – once he returns from injury – should also be given an opportunity to make a difference. The White Sox will need plenty of talent to climb their way back to the top of the AL Central, but they have the pieces in place to have a future playoff-worthy rotation.

