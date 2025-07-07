Chicago White Sox top prospect’s immediate reaction to first MLB hit

As the Chicago White Sox continue their rebuild, numerous top prospects have been given the opportunity to prove themselves at the major league level. Shortstop Colson Montgomery has become the latest, and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact.

To be fair, he went hitless in his MLB debut, leaving fans in anticipation of his first hit. But when the White Sox took on the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Montgomery left his mark. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI triple as Chicago earned a 10-3 victory.

The triple marked Montgomery’s first base knock at the big league level. While his emotions were running hot, once he got on base, the top prospect was able to settle in and focus on earning a win, via Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune.

“Once I got the first one out of the way, I was like, ‘All right, now we’re just playing, now we’re just trying to win the game,’” Montgomery said. “The rest of the guys, (Lenyn) Sosa, (Mike) Tauchman, they started the game off hot, that’s why they’re at the top of the lineup. Our veterans, they set the tone early and it’s kind of easy to feed off of.”

Manager Will Venable was impressed by Montgomery’s work as the dish. As the White Sox continue to build their foundation, the shortstop is expected to play a massive role in any future success.

“He put some really good swings on pitches, quality at-bats,” Venable said. “Happy that he got his first knock.”

Chicago White Sox vs Colorado Rockies

The White Sox vs. Rockies series was one of the more notable in the first half of the 2025 season. But for all the wrong reasons. Chicago’s 30-60 record is the worst in the American League. Colorado’s 21-69 is the worst in the National League and therefore all of baseball. It was a battle of 2025’s two worst teams.

While no banners will be hung, the White Sox came away with the series victory, winning two out of the three games. In the matchup Montgomery went off in, game two, Jonathan Cannon pitched 5.1 innings of two run baseball, although it came with eight hits allowed and just one strikeout. Still, Lenyn Sosa did most of the damage, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI total.

The victory came after Chicago earned a narrow 3-2 win in the series opener. Adrian Houser put together arguably the best start of his career, pitching eight innings of scoreless baseball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six. A sixth inning home run from Edgar Quero, his first at the major league level, led the White Sox to victory.

Things came crash down though in game through, as the Rockies avoided a sweep with a 6-4 win. Shane Smith, who was recently named an All-Star, allowed five earned runs. The White Sox battled back, scoring in the third to fifth inning. But a four-run fifth by the Rockies put the final nail in coffin for the game and series.

Colson Montgomery’s road to White Sox

In that final game, Montgomery went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. He is now hitting .500 with a pair of RBI and his aforementioned triple. The White Sox will give him as long of a leash as possible as he tries to cement himself as the shortstop of the present and future.

Montgomery was originally selected by Chicago in the first-round of the 2021 MLB Draft. By 2022, he was the No. 1 overall prospect in the entire organization, via MLB Pipeline. While he is now in the majors, Montgomery still ranks fifth-overall in Chicago’s farm system.

Over his 376 games at the minor league level, Montgomery hit .246 with 48 home runs, 186 RBI and 15 stolen bases. While he had 11 home runs over his 55 games at Triple-A in 2025, it came with a .218 batting average. And that was after Montgomery hit .214 in 2024. As he continues he career at the majors, the White Sox are counting on Montgomery to find his consistency at the plate.

A series against the Rockies may be what any hitter needs to jumpstart their bat. After finally achieving his MLB dreams, Montgomery is ready to put in the work and prove why the White Sox called him up.

