The Chicago White Sox have given their top prospects sometime this spring to showcase their talents and give fans a glimpse at the future core of the team.

Since the White Sox have so many young guys in camp and very little veteran leadership to show them the way to the big leagues, the Sox have had their past stars return to help mentor these young kids.

One famous special advisor in camp caught up with one of the White Sox’s top prospects and gave him some helpful advice.

Chicago White Sox prospect gets valuable advice

Bo Jackson has been patrolling the White Sox spring training facility in his golf cart mentoring the young players he sees as he drives along.

Jackson spent two seasons with the White Sox (1991,1993) after signing as a free agent. Jackson played in 108 games for the Sox and hit .232/.298/.428 for an OPS of .727.

One player Jackson caught up with was the No. 10 overall prospect in the organization George Wolkow.

“George Wolkow meets Bo Jackson.”

George Wolkow meets Bo Jackson. pic.twitter.com/o5S4gqrgp7 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 15, 2025

Chuck Garfien, anchor and reporter for CHSN, caught up with Wolkow in the games against the Colorado Rockies and asked him what question he asked Bo. Wolkow told Garfien that he asked Jackson what his ‘why’ was.

.@ChuckGarfien caught up with White Sox No. 10 overall prospect and Downers Grove native George Wolkow to talk what it means to put on the uniform of his hometown team, his interaction with Bo Jackson, and more: pic.twitter.com/C4zupgakJo — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) March 16, 2025

The White Sox’s tenth-overall prospect

Wolkow, a local kid hailing from Downer Grove, Illinois, was drafted by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The 19-year-old Wolkow was not one of the White Sox prospects who received a non-roster invite to camp and spent his spring over in minor-league camp. In a small sample size this spring, Wolkow had a good showing getting one hit in three at-bats.

Last season Wolkow split his time between Rookie Ball and Low-A ball where he played 91 games. In those 91 games, Wolkow had 18 doubles, 4 triples, 13 HRs, and 56 RBI, for a slash line of .257/.357/.451 and an OPS of .808.

Wolkow is an impressive athlete, standing at a towering 6-7 and weighing 240lbs. The best aspect about Wolkow is his power, which receives a plus grade of 60/80. Wolkow could be a decent outfielder once he figures it out, receiving an average grade for his fielding (50/80) and an above-average grade for his arm (55/80).

The future for Wolkow

Wolkow will likely start the year in either High-A ball or start the year at Double-A.

Wolkow has had a good enough showing this spring and last season to be given a run at Double-A, even though he is 19.

Wolkow could be a future star for the White Sox and be a cornerstone player in their outfield once he’s called up, which MLB.com has in 2027.

Chicago White Sox might have found their next ‘elite’ pitcher: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE