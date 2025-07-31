Chicago White Sox pull off a trade with the Rays ahead of the deadline

The Chicago White Sox have once again fumbled their chances to add prospects to their roster, as they chose to stand firm for the most part. The White Sox didn’t trade Luis Robert Jr., who is playing the best baseball he’s played all season, which is a head-scratcher.

The White Sox also chose to hang on to Aaron Civale, who they should’ve traded, but his struggles since becoming a White Sox likely decreased his value. The White Sox did trade a guy they needed to move, with Adrian Houser going to the American League East.

Chicago White Sox do make one big move amid a disappointing deadline

The White Sox had a disappointing deadline, failing to move most of the pieces they should have. Thankfully, the White Sox did trade Houser, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan reporting that they have traded Houser to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring Adrian Houser from the White Sox, source tells ESPN.”

The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring Adrian Houser from the White Sox, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

The name most significant coming back to the White Sox in exchange for Houser is 24-year-old Curtis Mead, a native of Australia. Mead hit .226/.318/.339 for an OPS and OPS+ of .657 and 85 in 49 games for the Rays.

A good move for the White Sox

The White Sox getting anything in return for Houser is a win, with him only signing with the team in May after signing a minor-league deal at the beginning of the season. Houser, in 11 starts for the White Sox, pitched to a 6-2 record with a 2.10 ERA in 68.2 innings.

The White Sox, even though they didn’t do much, still have to look forward to the second half, with their young guys leading the way. The White Sox, who were off today, will open a three-game series in Los Angeles versus the Los Angeles Angels tomorrow, with their starter TBD at the moment with Houser getting traded.

Chicago White Sox rookie has been outstanding in his last eight games: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE