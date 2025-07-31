Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
WHITE SOX

Chicago White Sox pull off a trade with the Rays ahead of the deadline

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago White Sox Adrian Houser
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox Jun 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Adrian Houser (57) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox have once again fumbled their chances to add prospects to their roster, as they chose to stand firm for the most part. The White Sox didn’t trade Luis Robert Jr., who is playing the best baseball he’s played all season, which is a head-scratcher.

The White Sox also chose to hang on to Aaron Civale, who they should’ve traded, but his struggles since becoming a White Sox likely decreased his value. The White Sox did trade a guy they needed to move, with Adrian Houser going to the American League East.

Chicago White Sox do make one big move amid a disappointing deadline

Chicago White Sox Adrian Houser
MLB: the White Sox at Colorado Rockies Jul 4, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; White Sox pitcher Adrian Houser (57) pitches against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images

The White Sox had a disappointing deadline, failing to move most of the pieces they should have. Thankfully, the White Sox did trade Houser, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan reporting that they have traded Houser to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring Adrian Houser from the White Sox, source tells ESPN.”

The name most significant coming back to the White Sox in exchange for Houser is 24-year-old Curtis Mead, a native of Australia. Mead hit .226/.318/.339 for an OPS and OPS+ of .657 and 85 in 49 games for the Rays.

A good move for the White Sox

Chicago White Sox Adrian Houser
MLB: Kansas City Royals at the White Sox Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; White Sox pitcher Adrian Houser (57) delivers during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The White Sox getting anything in return for Houser is a win, with him only signing with the team in May after signing a minor-league deal at the beginning of the season. Houser, in 11 starts for the White Sox, pitched to a 6-2 record with a 2.10 ERA in 68.2 innings.

The White Sox, even though they didn’t do much, still have to look forward to the second half, with their young guys leading the way. The White Sox, who were off today, will open a three-game series in Los Angeles versus the Los Angeles Angels tomorrow, with their starter TBD at the moment with Houser getting traded. 

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
MLB: the White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Jul 23, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) celebrates after hitting a three run home run in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply