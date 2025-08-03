Chicago White Sox recall top trade acquisition due to an injury: Report

The Chicago White Sox had a disastrous Trade Deadline, as they did little to improve their roster. They failed to trade their best piece, Luis Robert Jr., with USA Today Baseball Insider Bob Nightengale reporting that the White Sox’s asking price for their Gold Glove centerfielder was too high, after having a horrible first half of the season.

Thankfully, the White Sox did manage to trade right-hander Adrian Houser to the Tampa Bay Rays for a package of three prospects, led by third baseman Curtis Mead. Mead joined the White Sox for their series finale with the Los Angeles Angels after one of their hot bats went down with an injury.

Chicago White Sox place one of their hot hitters on the injured list

Before today’s finale with the Angels, the White Sox announced that they had placed Vargas on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to yesterday, with a left oblique strain. Taking Vargas’s place on the roster while he recovers is third baseman Curtis Mead.

Prior to today’s series finale at Los Angeles-AL, the Chicago White Sox placed infielder Miguel Vargas on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to August 2) with a left oblique strain and recalled infielder Curtis Mead from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 3, 2025

Before going on the injured list, Vargas was one of five White Sox hitters who had become hot at the plate since the All-Star break, hitting .296, slugging .519, and driving in nine RBIs, according to CHSN. Vargas, overall in 106 games, is hitting .229/.305/.402 for an OPS and OPS+ of .707 and 96.

An opportunity for Mead

Vargas going on the injured list could spell an opportunity for Mead, as he could see a decent amount of playing time. Strangely, even though Mead is on the roster, he is not in the lineup for this afternoon’s game, as Will Venable decided to play Lenyn Sosa at first and Brooks Baldwin over at third base, Mead’s two top positions. Mead does have the ability to play second base as well, but Venable decided to give Josh Rojas the start.

Mead, 24, has split his time between the big leagues and Triple-A this season. In 49 games with the Rays, Mead has hit .226/.318/.339 for an OPS of .657, while at Triple-A, he hit .300/.391/.517 for an OPS of .908 in 16 games.

A former top prospect of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Rays, Mead hasn’t fully lived up to his potential since becoming a big leaguer. Hopefully, now that he’s with the White Sox, where the expectations are lower, he can live up to that potential and become a member of the core the White Sox are building. Still young enough, there is still time for Mead to turn things around and become a productive big leaguer.

