Chicago White Sox refusing to trade 3 key players

When the MLB trade deadline rolls around, the Chicago White Sox will be one of the more obvious sellers in the league. However, the White Sox have begun accumulating talent and aren’t prepared to undergo a true fire sale.

Outfielder Luis Robert Jr may be the crown jewel of the 2025 deadline. He is hitting an abysmal .177 with five home runs and 20 RBI, but Robert leads the league with 21 steals and still plays Gold Glove caliber defense. Furthermore, the fact he is under team control through 2027 will only drive up interest.

Still, Robert won’t be the only player Chicago gets trade calls for. It seems likely the White Sox will work towards a number of deals prior to the deadline. But if teams call about Chase Meidroth, Shane Smith or Miguel Vargas, they’ll promptly be told no, via Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“The talent pool in Chicago remains shallow, and the White Sox aren’t particularly motivated to move the young, under-control players (third baseman Miguel Vargas, rookie shortstop Chase Meidroth and rookie right-hander Shane Smith, a brilliant Rule 5 draft pick) upgrading this team from objectionable to simply bad,” Passan wrote.”

Chicago White Sox building their core

The White Sox understand that they’re in the midst of a lengthy rebuild and that it will take time before they’re in contention again. However, they’re trying to build around their current core, hoping they’re still key members of the lineup when it’s time to compete.

Vargas was acquired in the trade that sent Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers. While he is hitting a rough .238, Vargas has eight home runs and 26 RBI, which both lead the team. Under team control through 2029, the White Sox want to see if the infielder can become a consistent threat in the middle of the lineup.

Meidroth is only 23-years-old and he still ranks as the seventh-best prospect in the organization, via Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. Over his first 37 games at the major league level, the infielder has hit .290 with a home run, five RBI and eight stolen bases. Chicago is counting on him to develop into a staple on the infield.

Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft. He was proven to be a total steal, racking up a 2.68 ERA and a 54/23 K/BB ratio over his first 11 starts. The White Sox may have found a diamond in the rough and they aren’t planning on parting with Smith anytime soon.

Chicago needs to further bolster their core, which is why they’re considered such strong sellers. But the White Sox at least have a few players they can build around throughout their rebuild.

Who is on trade block

Outside of Robert, the White Sox will be looking to trade away any veterans on expiring or near-expiring deals. It seems likely Chicago would prefer the future value. But the South Siders could also cash in on a fellow Rule 5 pick, Passan confirms.

“They should be able to get a lottery ticket for right-hander Adrian Houser,” Passan wrote. “If another team is interested in right-handed reliever Mike Vasil — also a Rule 5 pick — the White Sox should at least entertain the notion.”

While he struggled at the Triple-A level with the Texas Rangers, the White Sox still decided to give Houser a major league opportunity. So far that has paid off, as the right-hander owns a sparkling 1.47 ERA and a 14/5 K/BB ratio over his first three starts. If he continues that pace, Houser will only increase his trade value.

Vasil was a Rule 5 pick of the Philadelphia Phillies who was then traded to the Tampa Bay Rays and eventually claimed off waivers by the White Sox. But after his topsy turvy offseason, Vasil has gone on to register a 2.36 ERA and a 24/21 K/BB ratio. The walks are alarming, but relief pitching is always in high demand as the playoffs near. Chicago could cash in on Vasil’s low ERA and add even more to their farm system.

The White Sox will have plenty of decisions to make at the deadline. But all of them will revolve around a brighter future on the South Side.

