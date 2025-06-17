Chicago White Sox reinstate reliable infielder after stint on the 10-day IL

The Chicago White Sox have had to deal with injuries all season, but have held their own as their depth playershave filled in nicely. Thankfully for the White Sox, they are the healthiest they’ve been all season, with most performing well since returning from the injured list.

The White Sox have had to adjust their roster constantly to keep up with all these injuries and needed to figure out the right players to fill in for the guys who went down. That process of adjusting the roster will be happening again, as another player is returning from the injured list and will give the lineup a nice boost.

The Chicago White Sox welcome back their team leader in batting average from the IL

The White Sox lineup will be getting a needed boost with the team announcing the infielder Lenyn Sosa has completed his rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte and has returned to the big league roster. To make room for Sosa on the 26-man roster, the White Sox have optioned infielder/outfielder Brooks Baldwin to Triple-A.

The White Sox also announced in a minor move that they have sent left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard to Charlotte for an injury assignment. Ellard has been dealing with injuries all season and had been moved to the 60-day IL when the White Sox signed veteran reliever Tyler Alexander after Jared Shuster was placed on the IL.

It will be good to have Sosa back, and sad to see Baldwin go

Sosa has been one of the White Sox’s more dependable hitters this season, as Sosa is second on the team in batting average at .274, with rookie Chase Meidroth holding the team lead at .282. Getting Sosa back could also give the team a better platoon situation over at second. Josh Rojas has not performed well since his return from the injured list, hitting under .200 (.184) in 36 games, so with Sosa back, he could see more playing time than Rojas.

In Baldwin’s case, he will need to make some adjustments and figure out what it will take to stay in the big leagues. Baldwin has seemingly figured out the minor leagues, with a .380 average and a 1.171 OPS in 15 games for the Charlotte Knights. That success hasn’t translated, as he’s hit .211 with an OPS of .575 in 47 games with the big league club this season, and it should tell him how big of a jump it is from Triple-A to the big leagues.

