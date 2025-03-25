The Chicago White Sox are getting themselves ready to begin the season and will try not to be as awful this season as they were last year.

The White Sox have been making cuts to their roster the last few days to get down to 26 players to start the season.

The White Sox made yet another cut to their roster, informing one of their bullpen arms they would not be traveling to Chicago with the team on the 27th.

Chicago White Sox release veteran reliever

The White Sox have informed veteran reliever Dan Altavilla that he won’t be making the team and will seek another opportunity elsewhere, per their Twitter account.

“The Chicago White Sox have released RHP Dan Altavilla.”

Another bites the dust

The 32-year-old former Seattle Mariner, San Diego Padre, and Kansas City Royal signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox this offseason, hoping to find a home in their bullpen.

Altavilla did well enough this spring to earn a job, posting a 2.79 ERA with eleven strikeouts in 9.2 innings.

These numbers should’ve guaranteed the McKeesport, Pennsylvania native a spot on the roster. However, fellow reliever Mike Clevinger, also a non-roster invite this spring, did not allow a run in his six outings, which likely secured him the final spot in the bullpen.

Altavilla will find a job elsewhere

Given how well he did this spring, Altavilla will likely find a home somewhere else, either on a minor-league deal or a Major League deal.

Altavilla has been a solid reliever during his career posting, an 8-8 record with a 4.36 ERA in 119.2 career innings, so a team should take a flier out on him.

The White Sox still have a few more names to release or option to the minors before they can officially get things rolling to play the Los Angeles Angels on the 27th.

