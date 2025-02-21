The Chicago White Sox play their first training game on Saturday, Feb 22 against the Chicago Cubs, and it should be an exciting featuring some of the White Sox’s young players.

This spring for the White Sox will feature a ton of positional battles and their young prospects competing for spots on the 26-man roster.

One player competing for a roster spot is a familiar face for the White Sox, who spent the past two seasons with the team.

The Chicago White Sox bring back a familiar face

According to Baseball Insider Robert Murray, the White Sox and free-agent right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger agreed on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training.

“Free-agent pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a minor-league contract, sources say. The deal includes an invite to spring training.”

Free-agent pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a minor-league contract, sources say. The deal includes an invite to spring training. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 21, 2025

Clevinger, a 6-4 right-hander from Seminole State College of Florida, has spent the past two seasons with the White Sox and sadly had his 2024 season cut short due to neck and elbow injuries. In his White Sox career, the 34-year-old has a 9-12 record with a 4.09 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 147.1 innings.

Last season before it was cut short due to injury, Clevinger made 4 starts, where he went 0-3 and had a 6.75 ERA in 16.0 innings pitched.

A solid veteran signing

The signing of Clevinger is another shrewd move by General Manager Chris Getz, who has had a fantastic offseason so far.

Clevinger can make the White Sox roster if he can perform in camp and show he’s healthy.

The White Sox are a young and inexperienced team, and to have a veteran presence like Clevinger on the roster would provide valuable mentorship to the White Sox’s young players.

Chicago White Sox given surprise offseason grade for 2025 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE