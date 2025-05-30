Chicago White Sox re-sign 32-year-old reliever after latest injury: Report

It has been a tough road for the Chicago White Sox this season as they sit with a record of 18-38 and are once again dead last in the American League Central standings. Injuries have plagued the White Sox all season and it hasn’t gotten any better with the news that right-handed reliever Miguel Castro will miss the rest of the season after tearing his patellar tendon in his right knee.

Castor suffered the same injury that Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas suffered which cost him the rest of his 2025 season. The White Sox expected Castro to give them a boost to their bullpen and give them another high-leverage reliever to pair with guys like Cam Booser.

To compensate for Castro’s loss, the White Sox have decided to bring back a veteran arm that they had released just a few days ago.

The Chicago White Sox bring back a veteran right-hander given their injury troubles

The White Sox could use all the help they could get in their bullpen and that is why they announced that before this afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, they had resigned 32-year-old right-handed Dan Altavilla to a one-year deal worth $1 million. To make room for Altavilla on the White Sox’s 26-man roster the White Sox have placed Castro on the 15-day injured list.

“Prior to today’s series opener at Baltimore, the Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a one-year, $1-million contract with right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla. To make room for Altavilla on the 26-man roster, the White Sox placed right-hander Miguel Castro on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 29) with a patellar tendon tear in his right knee”

Altavilla originally signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox and was invited to spring training, where he did well, but it wasn’t good enough to make the big-league club out of camp. Since he didn’t make the big league club, Altavilla has spent his 2025 season down with the Charlotte Knights, where he’s pitched to a 1-1 record and had a 2.49 ERA in 21.2 innings.

Altavilla needs to bring it

The White Sox will need Altavilla to pitch the way he did down with the Knights to help turn the bullpen around and possibly net them a piece at the trade deadline. Given how poorly the bullpen has been this season seeing any success from anyone would be a welcome site.

The White Sox will be playing at 4:05 today instead of the original 7:05 start given the inclement weather traveling throughout the northeast. According to MLB.com Scott Merkin, the White Sox will send left-hander Jared Shuster to the mound to open the ballgame and then he’ll be followed by right-hander Sean Burke, who is 3-5 on the year with a 4.33 ERA. They’ll be opposed by the Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin who is 3-2 on the year with a 5.40 ERA.

