Chicago White Sox rookie enters Chris Sale territory amid hot start

After a three-game losing streak, the Chicago White Sox managed to defeat the New York Mets 9-4 on Wednesday. Rookie Shane Smith didn’t factor into the decision, but he set the tone to set the game.

The right-hander lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing three runs and two hits while walking five and striking out five. The walks ultimately did Smith in, but he was smooth sailing through the first three innings. A third inning home run from Mark Vientos ultimately ended his day.

But entering the contest, Smith was in rarified air. His 2.36 ERA through his first 10 contests is the lowest by a White Sox pitcher since Chris Sale registered a 2.33 in 2012, via Jack Ankony of Sports Illustrated. The blast from Vientos elevated his ERA a bit, but Smith still entered the contest as one of the best rookie pitchers in 2025.

“Among MLB pitchers with at least 50 innings, Smith ranks 12th in ERA (2.36), 20th in opponents average against (.206) 29th in WHIP (1.11) and 35th in wins above replacement (1.2), per FanGraphs,” Ankony wrote. “That puts him in the early conversation for American League Rookie of the Year, as Smith ranks top three in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, opponents average and home runs per nine innings among rookie pitchers with at least 30 innings.”

White Sox take down Mets

The White Sox jumped all over the Mets to open their Wednesday matchup. Heading into the bottom of the third inning it was 5-0 Chicago, as both Andrew Benintendi and Mike Tauchman drove in a pair of runs. Smith stymied New York’s potent lineup through the first two innings.

But that’s when Vientos came in, chasing Smith from the contest and beginning to spread doubt amongst White Sox fans. Still, Chicago didn’t fall over themselves. The White Sox poured on two runs in the sixth inning and a run a piece in the seventh and eighth. Benintendi had both a triple and a home run during the scoring outburst, going 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Pete Alonso would drive across a run in the ninth with a double. However, it wasn’t enough as Chicago manufactured a comfortable lead. The only downside to the White Sox victory is it only lifted them to 18-38, while the Mets are 34-22.

Shane Smith’s hot start

Smith’s has had back-to-back rough outings, allowing three runs in each. However, he allowed more than two runs just one time in his previous nine starts. Furthermore, despite any recent struggles, Smith’s strikeout game has been on point. He has at least five in six of his last seven outings.

The biggest problem for Smith on Wednesday were walks. But it was the first time he allowed five in a game all season. In fact, it’s the most free bases Smith has given up since his MLB debut. The right-hander entered the Mets matchup on a stretch of three-straight games with two or fewer walks.

Following Wednesday’s game, Smith now holds a 2.68 ERA and a 54/23 K/BB ratio. He leads the White Sox in strikeouts and ranks second on the team in ERA amongst pitchers with 30+ innings thrown.

Chicago had high hopes for Smith when they used the No. 1 overall selection in the Rule 5 draft to add him to the roster. But now it looks as if they have found a true diamond in the rough. There are sure to be kinks as Smith continues to get acclimated to MLB. Still, if the rest of his season looks like his first 10 games, Smith will be a staple in the White Sox’s rotation for the foreseeable future.

2 Chicago White Sox pitchers become trade candidates after Rays deal Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE