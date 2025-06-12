Chicago White Sox rookie has passed the test defensively

Entering the 2025 season, Chicago White Sox rookie Chase Meidroth seemed like a man without a home. Known for his hitting prowess, one of the only questions the club seemed to have about him was: “What position should he play?”

At the plate, the 23-year-old rookie is currently hitting .296 with an on-base percentage of .385 and 21 runs scored. But his offensive output wasn’t what befuddled the big club. Last season at Charlotte, Meidroth played all three infield positions on a fairly regular basis. He made 98 appearances at third base, 74 at shortstop, and 65 as a second baseman. So, there was some question about where he would be most effective.

Without having a ‘natural position’, Sox management had concerns about where he fit best on the diamond. Thus far, Meidroth has played 14 games at second, but he’s currently settled in at short, appearing in 41 games at the position. The former University of San Diego standout has easily exceeded expectations in the field, committing three errors in 154 total chances. He has a .986 overall fielding percentage. Not too bad for a guy who was mostly known for his bat.

Chicago White Sox management has high hopes for Chase Meidroth

When a player can hit like Meidroth, a smart manager will always find a place for them. It’s more than likely that he will eventually be settled at second or third base, as fellow youngster Colson Montgomery is expected to be the long-term solution at short for Chicago.

For now, Meidroth gives the team some defensive flexibility and looks to be a cornerstone of the team for the next several years. In the meantime, he’s also settled in quite nicely as the team’s leadoff hitter.

“If there’s one thing that I’ve been on him about is just letting it loose in the heart of the plate more and being more aggressive at times,” Venable said earlier this season. “At the same time, that’s just in his DNA to be a selective hitter. I don’t want to change who he is, but I think in time that he’ll learn that he needs to be aggressive and get some good swings off early in the count on pitches over the heart.”

Chase Meidroth is part of an impressive White Sox youth movement

It’s well-documented how things have gone on the Southside over the last several seasons. The club’s decline hit its lowest depths last season, when the team set an MLB record for the most losses in a season with 121, and home games looked like a wasteland.

But help is on the way, and a much brighter future looks to be on the horizon. Alongside Chase Meidroth, the Sox have some top-line starting pitching prospects, like right hander Grant Taylor, who made his MLB debut this week and threw a dominant inning against the Houston Astros. Standing right there with them are left handed pitchers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, outfielder Braden Montgomery, and catcher Kyle Teel. So, the cupboard certainly isn’t bare.

The Pale Hose don’t want to push their prospects too soon, but that may end up being Chicago’s best option in the end. The club is focused on winning now, according to their skipper. But if a young player can help the lineup, he will most likely be on Will Venable’s lineup card.

“That’s the bottom line,” Venable stated. “For us, regardless of the results, we’re going to focus on the things we believe are going to help contribute to wins.”

