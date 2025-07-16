The Chicago White Sox entered the All-Star break in a good spot (outside of their record) and have a chance to improve things in the second half. The White Sox only had one All-Star this season, with rookie right-hander and Rule 5 Draft pick Shane Smith getting the nod to this year’s Midsummer Classic.

Smith made history in his first All-Star selection, as he was only the second player in MLB history to make the All-Star Team in the year following getting selected in the Rule 5 Draft. Smith did get to pitch in the game, with a rough outing that included hitting one of this season’s top trade candidates, but he followed it up with a heartfelt moment from one of baseball’s best managers.

Chicago White Sox’s Shane Smith has a shaky outing in his first All-Star appearance

Since Smith was the only White Sox player lucky enough to make the All-Star Team, fans had hoped he’d do well. Unfortunately, that was not what happened, with Smith coming in to start the bottom of the eighth inning and hitting Arizona Diamondbacks’ third baseman Eugenio Suárez on the hand in a 2-1 count.

Smith had come close to hitting Suárez with the first pitch in the at-bat, buzzing a 96-mph fastball under his hands.

“Eugenio Suárez is checked by trainers after being hit in the hand by the pitch.”

Eugenio Suárez is checked by trainers after being hit in the hand by the pitch. pic.twitter.com/6XB2vGA5aP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2025

Smith did settle down and got Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood to ground out to Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia for a fielder’s choice. Smith was a part of one of the more special moments in last night’s game, with Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre for the New York Yankees, and last night’s host, the Atlanta Braves, came out and made a pitching change instead of manager Aaron Boone.

“Cool moment as former @Yankees Manager Joe Torre makes a pitching change for the AL in the All-Star Game.”

Cool moment as former @Yankees Manager Joe Torre makes a pitching change for the AL in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/BraMb8DSql — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2025

The road ahead for Smith

Smith has made 18 starts in his rookie season and has gone 3-7 with a 4.26 ERA in 86.2 innings. With the Trade Deadline looming and the White Sox having a couple of trade chips in their rotation, Smith may become more of a focal point for the White Sox with their departure.

Smith should be one of the top contenders for this year’s American League Rookie of the Year, but he’ll need a stronger second half to finish in the top five. Smith is close to throwing the most innings in his professional career, with 94.1 innings in 2024 being the most he’s ever thrown. The White Sox may look to monitor and limit Smith’s innings in the second half, given all their pitching injuries, but Smith has proven to be durable so far this season.

Chicago White Sox catcher drawing trade interest from San Diego Padres: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE