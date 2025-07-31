The Chicago White Sox have one of the more underrated rosters coming into the second half of the season. The White Sox have exciting players leading the way in the second half and will be the guys they build around for the future.

The player to watch in the White Sox’s new nucleus of players is Colson Montgomery, who has been great since getting called up on the 4th of July weekend. Montgomery, in his short time in the big leagues, could be a multiple-time All-Star once he puts it all together, and has been showing why in his last eight games.

Chicago White Sox may have struck gold with Colson Montgomery

Since getting the call to come up to the big leagues, Montgomery has proven that he is the player the White Sox had thought he’d be. Montgomery, in his last eight games, according to CHSN on X, has five home runs, 12 RBIs, eight hits, and scored six runs.

“Colson Montgomery is showing out”

Montgomery, overall in 22 games with the White Sox this season, has hit .257/.313/.514 for an OPS of .827. Montgomery has been exciting since the jump, and not just in these last eight games, as his first career hit was a triple in Coors Field, and he made one of the better catches this season.

A bright future is ahead for Montgomery and the White Sox

The White Sox have a bright future ahead of them, with Montgomery leading the way and showing he can be a middle-of-the-order bat. Montgomery likely will move over to third base, given his size and power potential, but the door hasn’t fully closed on him playing shortstop.

Along with Montgomery, the White Sox have Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero, and others emerging as future pieces. All are on the big league roster and are leading the White Sox to a better second half.

