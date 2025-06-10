Chicago White Sox rookie infielder receives praise for his demeanor on the field

The Chicago White Sox have a nice crop of young players playing in the major leagues, and all are showing why there will be a light at the end of the tunnel. On all fronts, the White Sox are seeing players shine and perform well, when rookies usually begin to struggle at this point in the season.

The White Sox’s best rookies so far have to be Shane Smith and Chase Meidroth, who broke the dam open to allow others like Edgar Quero, Kyle Teel, and Grant Taylor to show what they can do at the big league level. Meidroth is the most interesting player of that collective, as he was seen as a throw-in in the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox, and has done nothing but hit and get on base since joining the White Sox organization.

Meidroth has been one of the White Sox’s best hitters since getting called up and has provided this young team with the energy it needs to survive a season that will feature 100 losses. Meidroth’s energy and how he goes about his business haven’t gone unnoticed, as he got a compliment from one of his coaches.

Meidroth’s attitude and play have impressed one of the Chicago White Sox coaches

The 23-year-old Meidroth is not known for being a flashy player, but what he is known for is being a hard worker and someone who goes about his business the right way. White Sox offensive coordinator and interim manager from last season, Grady Sizemore, has taken notice of Meidroth, when speaking to Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times, Sizemore described Meidroth as bringing an “edge” to the White Sox lineup, and that when he’s in the box “he looks like an animal”.

“He brings a little edge to the top of the lineup,” coach Grady Sizemore, the team’s offensive coordinator, said Sunday. “The guy is quiet all day, but he gets in the box and he’s very animated. There’s a little edge he plays with, and guys feed off that. ‘I don’t really hear him talk much. He’s always smiling. Then, in the box, he looks like an animal. He’s very animated. He’s scream-ing, he’s yelling. It’s fun to see. I encourage those guys to play with that edge and be themselves and not change who they are just because they’re in the situation of being at the top of the order in the big leagues. Use everything you have to your advantage.”

Through 43 games in his first season in the big leagues, Meidroth has put up great numbers, with a batting average just below .300 (.299) and an on-base percentage close to .400 (.383). Even more impressive is that Meidroth has a 1:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, with 21 strikeouts to 21 walks.

Meidroth is a future All-Star

Meidroth has been a key contributor at the top of the White Sox lineup since joining them, and it looks like he will be a staple there for years to come. In his rookie season, Meidroth is putting up All-Star-type numbers and could make the trip down to Atlanta and be one of the White Sox’s All-Star representatives.

Meidroth has proven to hit and get on base at every level, and has transitioned to hitting big league pitching with few struggles. If this high level of play can continue, Meidroth won’t just have an AS (All-Star) next to his name on Baseball Reference, but he could have ROY (Rookie of the Year) tagged on as well.

Chicago White Sox fans are excited about the most recent call-up Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE