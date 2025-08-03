Chicago White Sox rookie joins elite company in 1-0 win over the Angels

The Chicago White Sox will be an interesting team to watch in the second half, and it’ll be their rookies and some of their Trade Deadline acquisitions who will bring fans to the ballpark. The White Sox’s best rookie is Colson Montgomery, who has been outstanding since getting the call to come to the big leagues.

Other exciting rookies on the roster, such as Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero, Grant Taylor, and Kyle Teel, all come close to Montgomery’s level of excitement. Teel would be considered the White Sox’s second most exciting hitter, next to Montgomery, and has also shown his promise since getting called up.

Teel could be a multiple-time All-Star at the catching position, and he showed that in last night’s victory over the Los Angeles Angels, as he joined some elite company from behind the dish.

Chicago White Sox Kyle Teel joins elite company in performance behind the plate

The White Sox may have found their catching duo for the future, with Quero and Teel splitting time behind the plate. Manager Will Venable needs to figure out how to get them both into the lineup, as that gives the White Sox the best chance to win.

Teel was in the lineup for the White Sox in their 1-0 victory over the Angels, catching all nine innings of what was a dominant pitching performance from Aaron Civale, along with two members of the bullpen, Brandon Eisert and Jorand Leasure. Civale, Eisert, and Leasure held the Angels to just one hit and walked two while striking out nine.

This performance by the White Sox pitching staff, with Teel’s work behind the plate, helped Teel become the first player since the future Hall of Famer Buster Posey in 2014 to catch a one-hitter or a no-hitter while also driving in their only run, according to OptaSTATS.

“Kyle Teel of the @whitesox is the first MLB player to catch a 1-hitter (or no-hitter) while also driving in the only run(s) of the game since Buster Posey did it in a 3-0 win over the Rockies on August 26, 2014.”

Kyle Teel of the @whitesox is the first MLB player to catch a 1-hitter (or no-hitter) while also driving in the only run(s) of the game since Buster Posey did it in a 3-0 win over the Rockies on August 26, 2014. pic.twitter.com/Hf1ZRPbMmq — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 3, 2025

The future is bright for Teel and the White Sox

The White Sox have a bright future ahead of them, and Teel is one of those guys who will help get them there. The second half will be a better barometer to gauge how well the White Sox will be for next season, as most of these guys will be returning next year.

The White Sox have much to do to get their team back into shape and be a contender, but having a core such as Montgomery, Teel, Meidroth, Quero, and Taylor is a great start. Hopefully, all of the White Sox’s young guys can continue to stay hot and potentially get the Sox over or close to 60 wins.

Chicago White Sox recall top trade acquisition due to an injury: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE