The All-Star Game will take place next Tuesday, July 15, in Atlanta, Georgia, in which the Chicago White Sox and other teams will send their best to put on a show for the fans. The White Sox didn’t have many players perform well enough to be named an All-Star, but they did have a few players perform well enough to at least be up for consideration.

The White Sox had one name snubbed from being considered an All-Star, and that is right-hander Adrian Houser, who has been money since signing with the team in May. Houser, through eight starts (50.2 innings), has a 4-2 record with a 1.60 ERA, which would be the lowest ERA in baseball if he had the innings to qualify.

Even though Houser wasn’t named an All-Star, the White Sox will have one member represent them at this year’s Midsummer Classic, who deserves to go.

The Chicago White Sox will have one player represent them at this year’s All-Star Game

Even though many players on the White Sox don’t deserve to be named an All-Star, all teams must have at least one representative, and the White Sox representative for this year’s All-Star Game is none other than right-hander Shane Smith. According to the White Sox on X, Smith is only the second player in Major League Baseball history to make the All-Star Team in the same year following his selection in the Rule 5 Draft.

“The second player in MLB history to make the All-Star Team in the year following his Rule 5 selection: Shane Smith!”

The second player in MLB history to make the All-Star Team in the year following his Rule 5 selection: Shane Smith! pic.twitter.com/h21BGem0qS — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 6, 2025

Smith deserved to be named an All-Star

Even though Smith has hit a rough patch in his rookie year, he has done well overall and has been the White Sox’s second-best starter next to Houser. Overall, the 25-year-old Smith has pitched to a 3-7 record with an ERA of 4.20 in 17 starts (83.2 innings).

The White Sox were able to snatch Smith away from the Milwaukee Brewers organization when they picked him with the first pick in the Rule 5 Draft, and he’s proving to be a potential middle-of-the-rotation starter. This selection for Smith is the first in what will hopefully be many more All-Star selections.

