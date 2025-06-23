Chicago White Sox rookie records career milestone in 4-2 win over the Blue Jays

The Chicago White Sox have a lot of players that they should be excited about, and most of them are up in the big leagues gaining the experience they need to be successful. The newest addition to the White Sox has been flamethrower Grant Taylor, who is one of the White Sox’s top pitching prospects.

Taylor made a few brief appearances in spring training, where he proved why he would be up in the big leagues this season. Taylor didn’t make the big league roster out of the gate, and the White Sox decided to option him to Double-A, where he dominated the competition.

Once he came up to the show, Taylor continued to dominate and flash that 100mph fastball, which has gotten above 100 a few times since becoming a big leaguer. The White Sox shifted Taylor to being a reliever to conserve his innings after two straight years of injury, and he could already be on the path to be the team’s closer with the success he’s had.

Chicago White Sox rookie recorded a milestone in yesterday’s win over the Blue Jays

Taylor hasn’t been with the White Sox long, but he has settled in nicely as one of the White Sox’s best high-leverage relievers. Becoming one of their reliable arms and showing confidence in not letting the moment get too big for him. The White Sox allowed the 23-year-old Taylor to close yesterday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, recording his first Major League Save. Even better for Taylor, his fastball managed to top out at 102.2mph.

“First major league save and topped out at 102.2 mph”

First major league save and topped out at 102.2 mph 😮‍💨🔥@IDOT_Illinois pic.twitter.com/0hc7gmPi9w — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 23, 2025

Taylor so far this season has only a small sample size worth of numbers, but he’s done well, having a 3.00 ERA in six games (one start), striking out seven batters, and having two holds and a save in six innings. Taylor has only allowed two earned runs since getting called up and has only given up one hit in his last three outings.

Another building block for the White Sox

Taylor is one of many pieces the White Sox have in their system who will be helping to make the White Sox more competitive. The White Sox could look to keep Taylor in the bullpen long term, given how well his stuff plays up, but he could also be a solid middle-of-the-rotation piece.

The White Sox still have left-handers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith waiting in the wings, and pairing them with an electric arm like Taylor could give the White Sox one of the more exciting rotations in baseball. The White Sox decided to push right-hander Sean Burke’s start back from Tuesday to Wednesday and are opting to throw a bullpen game. Taylor could be in the mix to open that game, with the one start he’s had this season coming as an opener.

