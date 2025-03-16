Chicago White Sox get some good and bad news in the latest roster update

The Chicago White Sox are less than two weeks away from Opening Day and are slowly getting their roster ready to start the season.

The White Sox, in the coming days, will have to make a couple of tough decisions on players who are fighting for a roster spot.

One move, however, which was easy to make was releasing a player that didn’t have the best spring training.

Chicago White Sox release veteran first baseman

According to MLB.com Scott Merkin, the White Sox have granted first baseman/outfielder Joey Gallo his unconditional release. Merkin also mentioned an update on the White Sox’s No. 12 overall prospect, who left one of the Sox games after feeling elbow discomfort.

“Couple updates: Joey Gallo has been granted his unconditional release Mason Adams diagnosed with flexor strain in right elbow … timetable TBD”

Gallo was signed to a minor-league deal this offseason and came into camp competing for a bench spot on the White Sox roster. Gallo however, had a horrible spring, which led to his release.

In nine games Gallo hit an abysmal .100/.143/.100 for an OPS of .243. Gallo also posted 11 strikeouts in his 20 at-bats, which the Sox cannot have.

Adams

Adams was having a good spring before his elbow started to bark, posting a 1-1 record with a 4.91 ERA and punching out eight in his 7.1 innings pitched.

Adams spent last season between Double and Triple-A, where he posted a 7-5 record and a 2.92 ERA in 120.1 innings. Since it is a flexor strain, Adams will likely have to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss this season if that’s the case.

The good and the bad

This update is good news mixed in with some bad news for the White Sox.

The good news is there’s one less player in camp to take a roster spot from one of the younger guys trying to make a name for themselves. In contrast, the bad news is a nice young prospect could have a serious injury.

That’s been the name of the spring for the Sox, a tale of injury and a mix of good and bad news.

